PGA Tour CJ Cup Par Scores

|Friday
|At Shadow Creek Golf Course
|North Las Vegas, Nev.
|Purse: $9.75 million
|Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
|Second Round
Xander Schauffele 66-64_130 -14
Tyrrell Hatton 65-68_133 -11
Russell Henley 66-68_134 -10
Talor Gooch 70-65_135 -9
Jason Kokrak 70-66_136 -8
Collin Morikawa 71-65_136 -8
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-68_137 -7
Lanto Griffin 70-68_138 -6
Justin Thomas 72-66_138 -6
Kevin Streelman 68-70_138 -6
Tyler Duncan 67-71_138 -6
Hideki Matsuyama 70-68_138 -6
Harry Higgs 72-67_139 -5
Ian Poulter 69-70_139 -5
Billy Horschel 70-70_140 -4
Andrew Landry 71-69_140 -4
Jason Day 70-70_140 -4
Jon Rahm 67-73_140 -4
Joaquin Niemann 72-68_140 -4
Viktor Hovland 75-66_141 -3
Harris English 75-66_141 -3
Mark Hubbard 70-71_141 -3
Daniel Berger 71-70_141 -3
Sebastián Muñoz 71-70_141 -3
Sergio Garcia 71-70_141 -3
Brian Harman 71-71_142 -2
Rickie Fowler 74-68_142 -2
Kevin Na 76-66_142 -2
Brooks Koepka 74-68_142 -2
Rory McIlroy 73-69_142 -2
Richy Werenski 74-68_142 -2
Abraham Ancer 69-73_142 -2
Tom Hoge 73-70_143 -1
Carlos Ortiz 72-71_143 -1
Patrick Cantlay 71-72_143 -1
Hanbyeol Kim 74-69_143 -1
Cameron Champ 74-69_143 -1
Joel Dahmen 68-75_143 -1
Cameron Smith 69-74_143 -1
Louis Oosthuizen 70-73_143 -1
Bubba Watson 74-69_143 -1
Si Woo Kim 69-74_143 -1
Danny Lee 71-72_143 -1
Robby Shelton 73-70_143 -1
Ryan Palmer 68-76_144 E
Adam Hadwin 75-69_144 E
Marc Leishman 73-71_144 E
Sung Kang 73-71_144 E
Matt Kuchar 76-68_144 E
Keegan Bradley 75-70_145 +1
Nick Taylor 71-74_145 +1
Dylan Frittelli 74-72_146 +2
Shane Lowry 72-74_146 +2
Justin Rose 74-72_146 +2
Byeong Hun An 73-73_146 +2
Joohyung Kim 75-71_146 +2
Jim Herman 78-69_147 +3
Sungjae Im 78-69_147 +3
Seonghyeon Kim 77-70_147 +3
Corey Conners 77-70_147 +3
Gary Woodland 73-75_148 +4
Kevin Kisner 77-71_148 +4
J.T. Poston 78-70_148 +4
Mackenzie Hughes 73-75_148 +4
Scottie Scheffler 71-77_148 +4
Tommy Fleetwood 77-71_148 +4
Jordan Spieth 74-74_148 +4
Tae Hee Lee 75-75_150 +6
Alex Noren 77-73_150 +6
Adam Long 78-72_150 +6
Brendon Todd 77-73_150 +6
Jeongwoo Ham 79-71_150 +6
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 78-73_151 +7
Paul Casey 75-77_152 +8
Michael Thompson 75-77_152 +8
Brendan Steele 73-79_152 +8
Jaekyeong Lee 77-76_153 +9
Matthew Wolff 80-73_153 +9
