PGA Tour CJ Cup Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Shadow Creek Golf Course
|North Las Vegas, Nev.
|Purse: $9.75 million
|Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
|Third Round
Russell Henley 66-68-67_201 -15
Lanto Griffin 70-68-66_204 -12
Talor Gooch 70-65-69_204 -12
Jason Kokrak 70-66-68_204 -12
Xander Schauffele 66-64-74_204 -12
Jason Day 70-70-66_206 -10
Justin Thomas 72-66-68_206 -10
Tyrrell Hatton 65-68-73_206 -10
Collin Morikawa 71-65-71_207 -9
Bubba Watson 74-69-65_208 -8
Rory McIlroy 73-69-66_208 -8
Sebastián Muñoz 71-70-67_208 -8
Hideki Matsuyama 70-68-70_208 -8
Joaquin Niemann 72-68-69_209 -7
Jon Rahm 67-73-69_209 -7
Harry Higgs 72-67-70_209 -7
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-68-72_209 -7
Ryan Palmer 68-76-66_210 -6
Brooks Koepka 74-68-68_210 -6
Rickie Fowler 74-68-68_210 -6
Viktor Hovland 75-66-69_210 -6
Harris English 75-66-69_210 -6
Kevin Streelman 68-70-72_210 -6
Tyler Duncan 67-71-72_210 -6
Cameron Smith 69-74-68_211 -5
Mark Hubbard 70-71-70_211 -5
Daniel Berger 71-70-70_211 -5
Si Woo Kim 69-74-69_212 -4
Richy Werenski 74-68-70_212 -4
Abraham Ancer 69-73-70_212 -4
Ian Poulter 69-70-73_212 -4
Billy Horschel 70-70-72_212 -4
Robby Shelton 73-70-70_213 -3
Adam Hadwin 75-69-69_213 -3
Keegan Bradley 75-70-68_213 -3
Sergio Garcia 71-70-72_213 -3
Brian Harman 71-71-71_213 -3
Marc Leishman 73-71-70_214 -2
Justin Rose 74-72-68_214 -2
Byeong Hun An 73-73-68_214 -2
Andrew Landry 71-69-74_214 -2
Carlos Ortiz 72-71-72_215 -1
Kevin Na 76-66-73_215 -1
Kevin Kisner 77-71-67_215 -1
Joel Dahmen 68-75-73_216 E
Hanbyeol Kim 74-69-73_216 E
Danny Lee 71-72-73_216 E
Tom Hoge 73-70-73_216 E
Shane Lowry 72-74-70_216 E
Seonghyeon Kim 77-70-69_216 E
Cameron Champ 74-69-74_217 +1
Louis Oosthuizen 70-73-74_217 +1
Patrick Cantlay 71-72-74_217 +1
Nick Taylor 71-74-72_217 +1
Mackenzie Hughes 73-75-69_217 +1
Jordan Spieth 74-74-69_217 +1
Matt Kuchar 76-68-74_218 +2
Jim Herman 78-69-72_219 +3
Sungjae Im 78-69-72_219 +3
Corey Conners 77-70-72_219 +3
J.T. Poston 78-70-71_219 +3
Scottie Scheffler 71-77-71_219 +3
Paul Casey 75-77-67_219 +3
Dylan Frittelli 74-72-74_220 +4
Joohyung Kim 75-71-74_220 +4
Tommy Fleetwood 77-71-72_220 +4
Brendon Todd 77-73-70_220 +4
Jeongwoo Ham 79-71-70_220 +4
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 78-73-70_221 +5
Adam Long 78-72-72_222 +6
Matthew Wolff 80-73-69_222 +6
Jaekyeong Lee 77-76-71_224 +8
Brendan Steele 73-79-73_225 +9
Sung Kang 73-71-82_226 +10
Gary Woodland 73-75-78_226 +10
Michael Thompson 75-77-74_226 +10
Alex Noren 77-73-79_229 +13
Tae Hee Lee 75-75-82_232 +16
