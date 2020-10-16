PGA Tour CJ Cup Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 8:55 pm
1 min read
      
Friday
At Shadow Creek Golf Course
North Las Vegas, Nev.
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
Second Round

Xander Schauffele 66-64_130

Tyrrell Hatton 65-68_133

Russell Henley 66-68_134

Talor Gooch 70-65_135

Jason Kokrak 70-66_136

Collin Morikawa 71-65_136

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-68_137

Lanto Griffin 70-68_138

Justin Thomas 72-66_138

Kevin Streelman 68-70_138

Tyler Duncan 67-71_138

Hideki Matsuyama 70-68_138

Harry Higgs 72-67_139

Ian Poulter 69-70_139

Billy Horschel 70-70_140

Andrew Landry 71-69_140

Jason Day 70-70_140

Jon Rahm 67-73_140

Joaquin Niemann 72-68_140

Viktor Hovland 75-66_141

Harris English 75-66_141

Mark Hubbard 70-71_141

Daniel Berger 71-70_141

Sebastián Muñoz 71-70_141

Sergio Garcia 71-70_141

Brian Harman 71-71_142

Rickie Fowler 74-68_142

Kevin Na 76-66_142

Brooks Koepka 74-68_142

Rory McIlroy 73-69_142

Richy Werenski 74-68_142

Abraham Ancer 69-73_142

Tom Hoge 73-70_143

Carlos Ortiz 72-71_143

Patrick Cantlay 71-72_143

Hanbyeol Kim 74-69_143

Cameron Champ 74-69_143

Joel Dahmen 68-75_143

Cameron Smith 69-74_143

Louis Oosthuizen 70-73_143

Bubba Watson 74-69_143

Si Woo Kim 69-74_143

Danny Lee 71-72_143

Robby Shelton 73-70_143

Ryan Palmer 68-76_144

Adam Hadwin 75-69_144

Marc Leishman 73-71_144

Sung Kang 73-71_144

Matt Kuchar 76-68_144

Keegan Bradley 75-70_145

Nick Taylor 71-74_145

Dylan Frittelli 74-72_146

Shane Lowry 72-74_146

Justin Rose 74-72_146

Byeong Hun An 73-73_146

Joohyung Kim 75-71_146

Jim Herman 78-69_147

Sungjae Im 78-69_147

Seonghyeon Kim 77-70_147

Corey Conners 77-70_147

Gary Woodland 73-75_148

Kevin Kisner 77-71_148

J.T. Poston 78-70_148

Mackenzie Hughes 73-75_148

Scottie Scheffler 71-77_148

Tommy Fleetwood 77-71_148

Jordan Spieth 74-74_148

Tae Hee Lee 75-75_150

Alex Noren 77-73_150

Adam Long 78-72_150

Brendon Todd 77-73_150

Jeongwoo Ham 79-71_150

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 78-73_151

Paul Casey 75-77_152

Michael Thompson 75-77_152

Brendan Steele 73-79_152

Jaekyeong Lee 77-76_153

Matthew Wolff 80-73_153

