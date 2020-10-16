On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
PGA Tour CJ Cup Scores

By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 8:53 pm
1 min read
      
Friday
At Shadow Creek Golf Course
North Las Vegas, Nev.
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
Second Round

Xander Schauffele 66-64_130

Tyrrell Hatton 65-68_133

Russell Henley 66-68_134

Talor Gooch 70-65_135 

Jason Kokrak 70-66_136 

Collin Morikawa 71-65_136 

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-68_137 

Lanto Griffin 70-68_138 

Justin Thomas 72-66_138 

Kevin Streelman 68-70_138 

Tyler Duncan 67-71_138 

Hideki Matsuyama 70-68_138 

Harry Higgs 72-67_139 

Ian Poulter 69-70_139 

Billy Horschel 70-70_140 

Andrew Landry 71-69_140 

Jason Day 70-70_140 

Jon Rahm 67-73_140 

Joaquin Niemann 72-68_140 

Viktor Hovland 75-66_141 

Harris English 75-66_141 

Mark Hubbard 70-71_141 

Daniel Berger 71-70_141 

Sebastián Muñoz 71-70_141 

Sergio Garcia 71-70_141 

Brian Harman 71-71_142 

Rickie Fowler 74-68_142 

Kevin Na 76-66_142 

Brooks Koepka 74-68_142 

Rory McIlroy 73-69_142 

Richy Werenski 74-68_142 

Abraham Ancer 69-73_142 

Tom Hoge 73-70_143 

Carlos Ortiz 72-71_143 

Patrick Cantlay 71-72_143 

Hanbyeol Kim 74-69_143 

Cameron Champ 74-69_143 

Joel Dahmen 68-75_143 

Cameron Smith 69-74_143 

Louis Oosthuizen 70-73_143 

Bubba Watson 74-69_143 

Si Woo Kim 69-74_143 

Danny Lee 71-72_143 

Robby Shelton 73-70_143 

Ryan Palmer 68-76_144

Adam Hadwin 75-69_144

Marc Leishman 73-71_144

Sung Kang 73-71_144

Matt Kuchar 76-68_144

Keegan Bradley 75-70_145

Nick Taylor 71-74_145

Dylan Frittelli 74-72_146

Shane Lowry 72-74_146

Justin Rose 74-72_146

Byeong Hun An 73-73_146

Joohyung Kim 75-71_146

Jim Herman 78-69_147

Sungjae Im 78-69_147

Seonghyeon Kim 77-70_147

Corey Conners 77-70_147

Gary Woodland 73-75_148

Kevin Kisner 77-71_148

J.T. Poston 78-70_148

Mackenzie Hughes 73-75_148

Scottie Scheffler 71-77_148

Tommy Fleetwood 77-71_148

Jordan Spieth 74-74_148

Tae Hee Lee 75-75_150

Alex Noren 77-73_150

Adam Long 78-72_150

Brendon Todd 77-73_150

Jeongwoo Ham 79-71_150

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 78-73_151

Paul Casey 75-77_152

Michael Thompson 75-77_152

Brendan Steele 73-79_152

Jaekyeong Lee 77-76_153

Matthew Wolff 80-73_153

