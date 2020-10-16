PGA Tour CJ Cup Scores

|Friday
|At Shadow Creek Golf Course
|North Las Vegas, Nev.
|Purse: $9.75 million
|Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
|Second Round
Xander Schauffele 66-64_130
Tyrrell Hatton 65-68_133
Russell Henley 66-68_134
Talor Gooch 70-65_135
Jason Kokrak 70-66_136
Collin Morikawa 71-65_136
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-68_137
Lanto Griffin 70-68_138
Justin Thomas 72-66_138
Kevin Streelman 68-70_138
Tyler Duncan 67-71_138
Hideki Matsuyama 70-68_138
Harry Higgs 72-67_139
Ian Poulter 69-70_139
Billy Horschel 70-70_140
Andrew Landry 71-69_140
Jason Day 70-70_140
Jon Rahm 67-73_140
Joaquin Niemann 72-68_140
Viktor Hovland 75-66_141
Harris English 75-66_141
Mark Hubbard 70-71_141
Daniel Berger 71-70_141
Sebastián Muñoz 71-70_141
Sergio Garcia 71-70_141
Brian Harman 71-71_142
Rickie Fowler 74-68_142
Kevin Na 76-66_142
Brooks Koepka 74-68_142
Rory McIlroy 73-69_142
Richy Werenski 74-68_142
Abraham Ancer 69-73_142
Tom Hoge 73-70_143
Carlos Ortiz 72-71_143
Patrick Cantlay 71-72_143
Hanbyeol Kim 74-69_143
Cameron Champ 74-69_143
Joel Dahmen 68-75_143
Cameron Smith 69-74_143
Louis Oosthuizen 70-73_143
Bubba Watson 74-69_143
Si Woo Kim 69-74_143
Danny Lee 71-72_143
Robby Shelton 73-70_143
Ryan Palmer 68-76_144
Adam Hadwin 75-69_144
Marc Leishman 73-71_144
Sung Kang 73-71_144
Matt Kuchar 76-68_144
Keegan Bradley 75-70_145
Nick Taylor 71-74_145
Dylan Frittelli 74-72_146
Shane Lowry 72-74_146
Justin Rose 74-72_146
Byeong Hun An 73-73_146
Joohyung Kim 75-71_146
Jim Herman 78-69_147
Sungjae Im 78-69_147
Seonghyeon Kim 77-70_147
Corey Conners 77-70_147
Gary Woodland 73-75_148
Kevin Kisner 77-71_148
J.T. Poston 78-70_148
Mackenzie Hughes 73-75_148
Scottie Scheffler 71-77_148
Tommy Fleetwood 77-71_148
Jordan Spieth 74-74_148
Tae Hee Lee 75-75_150
Alex Noren 77-73_150
Adam Long 78-72_150
Brendon Todd 77-73_150
Jeongwoo Ham 79-71_150
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 78-73_151
Paul Casey 75-77_152
Michael Thompson 75-77_152
Brendan Steele 73-79_152
Jaekyeong Lee 77-76_153
Matthew Wolff 80-73_153
