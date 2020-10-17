PGA Tour CJ Cup Scores

Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 8:41 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Shadow Creek Golf Course
North Las Vegas, Nev.
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
Third Round

Russell Henley 66-68-67_201

Lanto Griffin 70-68-66_204

Talor Gooch 70-65-69_204

Jason Kokrak 70-66-68_204

Xander Schauffele 66-64-74_204

Jason Day 70-70-66_206

Justin Thomas 72-66-68_206

Tyrrell Hatton 65-68-73_206

Collin Morikawa 71-65-71_207

Bubba Watson 74-69-65_208

Rory McIlroy 73-69-66_208

Sebastián Muñoz 71-70-67_208

Hideki Matsuyama 70-68-70_208

Joaquin Niemann 72-68-69_209

Jon Rahm 67-73-69_209

Harry Higgs 72-67-70_209

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-68-72_209

Ryan Palmer 68-76-66_210

Brooks Koepka 74-68-68_210

Rickie Fowler 74-68-68_210

Viktor Hovland 75-66-69_210

Harris English 75-66-69_210

Kevin Streelman 68-70-72_210

Tyler Duncan 67-71-72_210

Cameron Smith 69-74-68_211

Mark Hubbard 70-71-70_211

Daniel Berger 71-70-70_211

Si Woo Kim 69-74-69_212

Richy Werenski 74-68-70_212

Abraham Ancer 69-73-70_212

Ian Poulter 69-70-73_212

Billy Horschel 70-70-72_212

Robby Shelton 73-70-70_213

Adam Hadwin 75-69-69_213

Keegan Bradley 75-70-68_213

Sergio Garcia 71-70-72_213

Brian Harman 71-71-71_213

Marc Leishman 73-71-70_214

Justin Rose 74-72-68_214

Byeong Hun An 73-73-68_214

Andrew Landry 71-69-74_214

Carlos Ortiz 72-71-72_215

Kevin Na 76-66-73_215

Kevin Kisner 77-71-67_215

Joel Dahmen 68-75-73_216

Hanbyeol Kim 74-69-73_216

Danny Lee 71-72-73_216

Tom Hoge 73-70-73_216

Shane Lowry 72-74-70_216

Seonghyeon Kim 77-70-69_216

Cameron Champ 74-69-74_217

Louis Oosthuizen 70-73-74_217

Patrick Cantlay 71-72-74_217

Nick Taylor 71-74-72_217

Mackenzie Hughes 73-75-69_217

Jordan Spieth 74-74-69_217

Matt Kuchar 76-68-74_218

Jim Herman 78-69-72_219

Sungjae Im 78-69-72_219

Corey Conners 77-70-72_219

J.T. Poston 78-70-71_219

Scottie Scheffler 71-77-71_219

Paul Casey 75-77-67_219

Dylan Frittelli 74-72-74_220

Joohyung Kim 75-71-74_220

Tommy Fleetwood 77-71-72_220

Brendon Todd 77-73-70_220

Jeongwoo Ham 79-71-70_220

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 78-73-70_221

Adam Long 78-72-72_222

Matthew Wolff 80-73-69_222

Jaekyeong Lee 77-76-71_224

Brendan Steele 73-79-73_225

Sung Kang 73-71-82_226

Gary Woodland 73-75-78_226

Michael Thompson 75-77-74_226

Alex Noren 77-73-79_229

Tae Hee Lee 75-75-82_232

