PGA Tour CJ Cup Scores

|Saturday
|At Shadow Creek Golf Course
|North Las Vegas, Nev.
|Purse: $9.75 million
|Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
|Third Round
Russell Henley 66-68-67_201
Lanto Griffin 70-68-66_204
Talor Gooch 70-65-69_204
Jason Kokrak 70-66-68_204
Xander Schauffele 66-64-74_204
Jason Day 70-70-66_206
Justin Thomas 72-66-68_206
Tyrrell Hatton 65-68-73_206
Collin Morikawa 71-65-71_207
Bubba Watson 74-69-65_208
Rory McIlroy 73-69-66_208
Sebastián Muñoz 71-70-67_208
Hideki Matsuyama 70-68-70_208
Joaquin Niemann 72-68-69_209
Jon Rahm 67-73-69_209
Harry Higgs 72-67-70_209
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-68-72_209
Ryan Palmer 68-76-66_210
Brooks Koepka 74-68-68_210
Rickie Fowler 74-68-68_210
Viktor Hovland 75-66-69_210
Harris English 75-66-69_210
Kevin Streelman 68-70-72_210
Tyler Duncan 67-71-72_210
Cameron Smith 69-74-68_211
Mark Hubbard 70-71-70_211
Daniel Berger 71-70-70_211
Si Woo Kim 69-74-69_212
Richy Werenski 74-68-70_212
Abraham Ancer 69-73-70_212
Ian Poulter 69-70-73_212
Billy Horschel 70-70-72_212
Robby Shelton 73-70-70_213
Adam Hadwin 75-69-69_213
Keegan Bradley 75-70-68_213
Sergio Garcia 71-70-72_213
Brian Harman 71-71-71_213
Marc Leishman 73-71-70_214
Justin Rose 74-72-68_214
Byeong Hun An 73-73-68_214
Andrew Landry 71-69-74_214
Carlos Ortiz 72-71-72_215
Kevin Na 76-66-73_215
Kevin Kisner 77-71-67_215
Joel Dahmen 68-75-73_216
Hanbyeol Kim 74-69-73_216
Danny Lee 71-72-73_216
Tom Hoge 73-70-73_216
Shane Lowry 72-74-70_216
Seonghyeon Kim 77-70-69_216
Cameron Champ 74-69-74_217
Louis Oosthuizen 70-73-74_217
Patrick Cantlay 71-72-74_217
Nick Taylor 71-74-72_217
Mackenzie Hughes 73-75-69_217
Jordan Spieth 74-74-69_217
Matt Kuchar 76-68-74_218
Jim Herman 78-69-72_219
Sungjae Im 78-69-72_219
Corey Conners 77-70-72_219
J.T. Poston 78-70-71_219
Scottie Scheffler 71-77-71_219
Paul Casey 75-77-67_219
Dylan Frittelli 74-72-74_220
Joohyung Kim 75-71-74_220
Tommy Fleetwood 77-71-72_220
Brendon Todd 77-73-70_220
Jeongwoo Ham 79-71-70_220
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 78-73-70_221
Adam Long 78-72-72_222
Matthew Wolff 80-73-69_222
Jaekyeong Lee 77-76-71_224
Brendan Steele 73-79-73_225
Sung Kang 73-71-82_226
Gary Woodland 73-75-78_226
Michael Thompson 75-77-74_226
Alex Noren 77-73-79_229
Tae Hee Lee 75-75-82_232
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments