PGA Tour CJ Cup Scores

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 8:27 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Shadow Creek Golf Course
Las Vegas
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
Final Round

Jason Kokrak (500), $1,755,000 70-66-68-64_268

Xander Schauffele (300), $1,053,000 66-64-74-66_270

Tyrrell Hatton (163), $565,500 65-68-73-65_271

Russell Henley (163), $565,500 66-68-67-70_271

Talor Gooch (110), $390,000 70-65-69-68_272

Joaquin Niemann (100), $351,000 72-68-69-66_275

Lanto Griffin (88), $314,438 70-68-66-72_276

Bubba Watson (88), $314,438 74-69-65-68_276

Sebastián Muñoz (80), $282,750 71-70-67-69_277

Harris English (75), $263,250 75-66-69-68_278

Cameron Smith (70), $243,750 69-74-68-68_279

Matthew Fitzpatrick (58), $190,320 69-68-72-71_280

Viktor Hovland (58), $190,320 75-66-69-70_280

Collin Morikawa (58), $190,320 71-65-71-73_280

Ian Poulter (58), $190,320 69-70-73-68_280

Justin Thomas (58), $190,320 72-66-68-74_280

Mark Hubbard (48), $139,035 70-71-70-70_281

Si Woo Kim (48), $139,035 69-74-69-69_281

Ryan Palmer (48), $139,035 68-76-66-71_281

Jon Rahm (48), $139,035 67-73-69-72_281

Sergio Garcia (37), $91,956 71-70-72-69_282

Harry Higgs (37), $91,956 72-67-70-73_282

Danny Lee (37), $91,956 71-72-73-66_282

Hideki Matsuyama (37), $91,956 70-68-70-74_282

Robby Shelton (37), $91,956 73-70-70-69_282

Kevin Streelman (37), $91,956 68-70-72-72_282

Rory McIlroy (37), $91,956 73-69-66-74_282

Abraham Ancer (25), $57,135 69-73-70-71_283

Daniel Berger (25), $57,135 71-70-70-72_283

Tyler Duncan (25), $57,135 67-71-72-73_283

Rickie Fowler (25), $57,135 74-68-68-73_283

Adam Hadwin (25), $57,135 75-69-69-70_283

Brian Harman (25), $57,135 71-71-71-70_283

Billy Horschel (25), $57,135 70-70-72-71_283

Brooks Koepka (25), $57,135 74-68-68-73_283

Shane Lowry (25), $57,135 72-74-70-67_283

Richy Werenski (25), $57,135 74-68-70-71_283

Patrick Cantlay (17), $40,560 71-72-74-67_284

Joel Dahmen (17), $40,560 68-75-73-68_284

Tom Hoge (17), $40,560 73-70-73-68_284

Jordan Spieth (17), $40,560 74-74-69-67_284

Byeong Hun An (13), $33,735 73-73-68-71_285

Keegan Bradley (13), $33,735 75-70-68-72_285

Cameron Champ (13), $33,735 74-69-74-68_285

Sungjae Im (11), $27,885 78-69-72-67_286

Kevin Kisner (11), $27,885 77-71-67-71_286

Kevin Na (11), $27,885 76-66-73-71_286

Hanbyeol Kim, $23,205 74-69-73-71_287

Louis Oosthuizen (9), $23,205 70-73-74-70_287

Carlos Ortiz (9), $23,205 72-71-72-72_287

J.T. Poston (8), $21,645 78-70-71-69_288

Marc Leishman (6), $20,169 73-71-70-75_289

Seonghyeon Kim, $20,169 77-70-69-73_289

Matt Kuchar (6), $20,169 76-68-74-71_289

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (6), $20,169 78-73-70-68_289

Justin Rose (6), $20,169 74-72-68-75_289

Scottie Scheffler (6), $20,169 71-77-71-70_289

Brendon Todd (6), $20,169 77-73-70-69_289

Tommy Fleetwood (5), $19,208 77-71-72-70_290

Jaekyeong Lee, $19,208 77-76-71-66_290

Corey Conners (5), $18,720 77-70-72-72_291

Andrew Landry (5), $18,720 71-69-74-77_291

Nick Taylor (5), $18,720 71-74-72-74_291

Joohyung Kim, $18,330 75-71-74-72_292

Jim Herman (4), $17,843 78-69-72-75_294

Mackenzie Hughes (4), $17,843 73-75-69-77_294

Brendan Steele (4), $17,843 73-79-73-69_294

Michael Thompson (4), $17,843 75-77-74-68_294

Paul Casey (3), $17,258 75-77-67-76_295

Dylan Frittelli (3), $17,258 74-72-74-75_295

Jeongwoo Ham, $16,965 79-71-70-76_296

Gary Woodland (3), $16,770 73-75-78-71_297

Matthew Wolff (3), $16,575 80-73-69-77_299

Adam Long (3), $16,380 78-72-72-78_300

Sung Kang (3), $16,185 73-71-82-75_301

Alex Noren (2), $15,990 77-73-79-76_305

Tae Hee Lee, $15,795 75-75-82-74_306

