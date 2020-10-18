PGA Tour CJ Cup Scores

|Sunday
|At Shadow Creek Golf Course
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $9.75 million
|Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
|Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses
|Final Round
Jason Kokrak (500), $1,755,000 70-66-68-64_268
Xander Schauffele (300), $1,053,000 66-64-74-66_270
Tyrrell Hatton (163), $565,500 65-68-73-65_271
Russell Henley (163), $565,500 66-68-67-70_271
Talor Gooch (110), $390,000 70-65-69-68_272
Joaquin Niemann (100), $351,000 72-68-69-66_275
Lanto Griffin (88), $314,438 70-68-66-72_276
Bubba Watson (88), $314,438 74-69-65-68_276
Sebastián Muñoz (80), $282,750 71-70-67-69_277
Harris English (75), $263,250 75-66-69-68_278
Cameron Smith (70), $243,750 69-74-68-68_279
Matthew Fitzpatrick (58), $190,320 69-68-72-71_280
Viktor Hovland (58), $190,320 75-66-69-70_280
Collin Morikawa (58), $190,320 71-65-71-73_280
Ian Poulter (58), $190,320 69-70-73-68_280
Justin Thomas (58), $190,320 72-66-68-74_280
Mark Hubbard (48), $139,035 70-71-70-70_281
Si Woo Kim (48), $139,035 69-74-69-69_281
Ryan Palmer (48), $139,035 68-76-66-71_281
Jon Rahm (48), $139,035 67-73-69-72_281
Sergio Garcia (37), $91,956 71-70-72-69_282
Harry Higgs (37), $91,956 72-67-70-73_282
Danny Lee (37), $91,956 71-72-73-66_282
Hideki Matsuyama (37), $91,956 70-68-70-74_282
Robby Shelton (37), $91,956 73-70-70-69_282
Kevin Streelman (37), $91,956 68-70-72-72_282
Rory McIlroy (37), $91,956 73-69-66-74_282
Abraham Ancer (25), $57,135 69-73-70-71_283
Daniel Berger (25), $57,135 71-70-70-72_283
Tyler Duncan (25), $57,135 67-71-72-73_283
Rickie Fowler (25), $57,135 74-68-68-73_283
Adam Hadwin (25), $57,135 75-69-69-70_283
Brian Harman (25), $57,135 71-71-71-70_283
Billy Horschel (25), $57,135 70-70-72-71_283
Brooks Koepka (25), $57,135 74-68-68-73_283
Shane Lowry (25), $57,135 72-74-70-67_283
Richy Werenski (25), $57,135 74-68-70-71_283
Patrick Cantlay (17), $40,560 71-72-74-67_284
Joel Dahmen (17), $40,560 68-75-73-68_284
Tom Hoge (17), $40,560 73-70-73-68_284
Jordan Spieth (17), $40,560 74-74-69-67_284
Byeong Hun An (13), $33,735 73-73-68-71_285
Keegan Bradley (13), $33,735 75-70-68-72_285
Cameron Champ (13), $33,735 74-69-74-68_285
Sungjae Im (11), $27,885 78-69-72-67_286
Kevin Kisner (11), $27,885 77-71-67-71_286
Kevin Na (11), $27,885 76-66-73-71_286
Hanbyeol Kim, $23,205 74-69-73-71_287
Louis Oosthuizen (9), $23,205 70-73-74-70_287
Carlos Ortiz (9), $23,205 72-71-72-72_287
J.T. Poston (8), $21,645 78-70-71-69_288
Marc Leishman (6), $20,169 73-71-70-75_289
Seonghyeon Kim, $20,169 77-70-69-73_289
Matt Kuchar (6), $20,169 76-68-74-71_289
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (6), $20,169 78-73-70-68_289
Justin Rose (6), $20,169 74-72-68-75_289
Scottie Scheffler (6), $20,169 71-77-71-70_289
Brendon Todd (6), $20,169 77-73-70-69_289
Tommy Fleetwood (5), $19,208 77-71-72-70_290
Jaekyeong Lee, $19,208 77-76-71-66_290
Corey Conners (5), $18,720 77-70-72-72_291
Andrew Landry (5), $18,720 71-69-74-77_291
Nick Taylor (5), $18,720 71-74-72-74_291
Joohyung Kim, $18,330 75-71-74-72_292
Jim Herman (4), $17,843 78-69-72-75_294
Mackenzie Hughes (4), $17,843 73-75-69-77_294
Brendan Steele (4), $17,843 73-79-73-69_294
Michael Thompson (4), $17,843 75-77-74-68_294
Paul Casey (3), $17,258 75-77-67-76_295
Dylan Frittelli (3), $17,258 74-72-74-75_295
Jeongwoo Ham, $16,965 79-71-70-76_296
Gary Woodland (3), $16,770 73-75-78-71_297
Matthew Wolff (3), $16,575 80-73-69-77_299
Adam Long (3), $16,380 78-72-72-78_300
Sung Kang (3), $16,185 73-71-82-75_301
Alex Noren (2), $15,990 77-73-79-76_305
Tae Hee Lee, $15,795 75-75-82-74_306
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments