PGA Tour CJ Cup Scores

By The Associated Press
October 15, 2020 9:18 pm
1 min read
      
Thursday
At Shadow Creek Golf Course
North Las Vegas, Nev.
Purse: $9.75 million
Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
First Round

Tyrrell Hatton 35-30_65

Russell Henley 33-33_66

Xander Schauffele 32-34_66

Tyler Duncan 32-35_67

Jon Rahm 33-34_67

Joel Dahmen 35-33_68

Ryan Palmer 35-33_68

Kevin Streelman 32-36_68

Cameron Smith 34-35_69

Ian Poulter 35-34_69

Si Woo Kim 36-33_69

Abraham Ancer 36-33_69

Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-37_69

Talor Gooch 32-38_70

Billy Horschel 36-34_70

Jason Day 35-35_70

Louis Oosthuizen 35-35_70

Hideki Matsuyama 34-36_70

Jason Kokrak 34-36_70

Lanto Griffin 36-34_70

Mark Hubbard 35-35_70

Scottie Scheffler 35-36_71

Andrew Landry 36-35_71

Nick Taylor 35-36_71

Daniel Berger 37-34_71

Sebastián Muñoz 36-35_71

Sergio Garcia 37-34_71

Danny Lee 36-35_71

Brian Harman 35-36_71

Patrick Cantlay 37-34_71

Collin Morikawa 33-38_71

Harry Higgs 37-35_72

Joaquin Niemann 35-37_72

Carlos Ortiz 34-38_72

Justin Thomas 35-37_72

Shane Lowry 38-34_72

Brendan Steele 36-37_73

Marc Leishman 35-38_73

Sung Kang 37-36_73

Rory McIlroy 38-35_73

Robby Shelton 37-36_73

Byeong Hun An 37-36_73

Tom Hoge 36-37_73

Gary Woodland 37-36_73

Mackenzie Hughes 36-37_73

Jordan Spieth 36-38_74

Justin Rose 38-36_74

Bubba Watson 37-37_74

Richy Werenski 35-39_74

Rickie Fowler 35-39_74

Hanbyeol Kim 33-41_74

Dylan Frittelli 38-36_74

Cameron Champ 38-36_74

Brooks Koepka 36-38_74

Keegan Bradley 34-41_75

Joohyung Kim 37-38_75

Tae Hee Lee 36-39_75

Paul Casey 37-38_75

Michael Thompson 38-37_75

Viktor Hovland 38-37_75

Adam Hadwin 36-39_75

Harris English 39-36_75

Matt Kuchar 38-38_76

Kevin Na 38-38_76

Jaekyeong Lee 41-36_77

Corey Conners 38-39_77

Tommy Fleetwood 41-36_77

Brendon Todd 39-38_77

Alex Noren 38-39_77

Kevin Kisner 40-37_77

Seonghyeon Kim 37-40_77

Adam Long 39-39_78

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 38-40_78

Jim Herman 40-38_78

J.T. Poston 38-40_78

Sungjae Im 39-39_78

Jeongwoo Ham 36-43_79

Matthew Wolff 43-37_80

