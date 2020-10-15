PGA Tour CJ Cup Scores

|Thursday
|At Shadow Creek Golf Course
|North Las Vegas, Nev.
|Purse: $9.75 million
|Yardage: 7,527; Par: 72
|First Round
Tyrrell Hatton 35-30_65
Russell Henley 33-33_66
Xander Schauffele 32-34_66
Tyler Duncan 32-35_67
Jon Rahm 33-34_67
Joel Dahmen 35-33_68
Ryan Palmer 35-33_68
Kevin Streelman 32-36_68
Cameron Smith 34-35_69
Ian Poulter 35-34_69
Si Woo Kim 36-33_69
Abraham Ancer 36-33_69
Matthew Fitzpatrick 32-37_69
Talor Gooch 32-38_70
Billy Horschel 36-34_70
Jason Day 35-35_70
Louis Oosthuizen 35-35_70
Hideki Matsuyama 34-36_70
Jason Kokrak 34-36_70
Lanto Griffin 36-34_70
Mark Hubbard 35-35_70
Scottie Scheffler 35-36_71
Andrew Landry 36-35_71
Nick Taylor 35-36_71
Daniel Berger 37-34_71
Sebastián Muñoz 36-35_71
Sergio Garcia 37-34_71
Danny Lee 36-35_71
Brian Harman 35-36_71
Patrick Cantlay 37-34_71
Collin Morikawa 33-38_71
Harry Higgs 37-35_72
Joaquin Niemann 35-37_72
Carlos Ortiz 34-38_72
Justin Thomas 35-37_72
Shane Lowry 38-34_72
Brendan Steele 36-37_73
Marc Leishman 35-38_73
Sung Kang 37-36_73
Rory McIlroy 38-35_73
Robby Shelton 37-36_73
Byeong Hun An 37-36_73
Tom Hoge 36-37_73
Gary Woodland 37-36_73
Mackenzie Hughes 36-37_73
Jordan Spieth 36-38_74
Justin Rose 38-36_74
Bubba Watson 37-37_74
Richy Werenski 35-39_74
Rickie Fowler 35-39_74
Hanbyeol Kim 33-41_74
Dylan Frittelli 38-36_74
Cameron Champ 38-36_74
Brooks Koepka 36-38_74
Keegan Bradley 34-41_75
Joohyung Kim 37-38_75
Tae Hee Lee 36-39_75
Paul Casey 37-38_75
Michael Thompson 38-37_75
Viktor Hovland 38-37_75
Adam Hadwin 36-39_75
Harris English 39-36_75
Matt Kuchar 38-38_76
Kevin Na 38-38_76
Jaekyeong Lee 41-36_77
Corey Conners 38-39_77
Tommy Fleetwood 41-36_77
Brendon Todd 39-38_77
Alex Noren 38-39_77
Kevin Kisner 40-37_77
Seonghyeon Kim 37-40_77
Adam Long 39-39_78
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 38-40_78
Jim Herman 40-38_78
J.T. Poston 38-40_78
Sungjae Im 39-39_78
Jeongwoo Ham 36-43_79
Matthew Wolff 43-37_80
