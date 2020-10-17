PGA Tour Dominion Energy Charity Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At The Country Club of Virginia
|Richmond, Va.
|Purse: $2 million
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 72
|First Round
Bernhard Langer 35-32_067
Retief Goosen 33-35_068
Joey Sindelar 35-33_068
Phil Mickelson 35-33_068
Brandt Jobe 34-34_068
Mike Weir 33-35_068
Steve Pate 34-35_069
Chris DiMarco 32-37_069
Scott Parel 33-36_069
Kevin Sutherland 36-33_069
Wes Short, Jr. 34-35_069
David McKenzie 34-35_069
Robin Byrd 35-34_069
Jeff Sluman 36-34_070
Tom Pernice Jr. 35-35_070
Paul Goydos 35-35_070
Paul Broadhurst 34-36_070
Jeff Maggert 34-36_070
Kirk Triplett 36-35_071
Tom Byrum 34-37_071
Jim Furyk 36-35_071
Jay Haas 36-35_071
Kenny Perry 37-34_071
Steve Flesch 39-32_071
Rocco Mediate 36-35_071
David Frost 37-35_072
Corey Pavin 36-36_072
Ken Duke 37-35_072
Robert Karlsson 40-32_072
Rod Pampling 36-36_072
Jesper Parnevik 37-35_072
Scott McCarron 37-35_072
Michael Allen 36-36_072
Ernie Els 37-35_072
Kent Jones 36-36_072
Colin Montgomerie 39-33_072
K.J. Choi 36-36_072
Vijay Singh 37-35_072
Billy Mayfair 36-36_072
Scott Dunlap 37-35_072
Ken Tanigawa 36-36_072
Glen Day 37-35_072
Scott Verplank 35-37_072
Mark Brooks 36-36_072
Steve Jones 36-36_072
Esteban Toledo 36-36_072
Lee Janzen 37-36_073
Willie Wood 36-37_073
Dicky Pride 35-38_073
Marco Dawson 36-37_073
John Huston 36-37_073
Doug Barron 35-38_073
Mark O’Meara 36-37_073
Joe Durant 37-36_073
Duffy Waldorf 36-38_074
Woody Austin 39-35_074
Jerry Kelly 35-39_074
Miguel Angel Jiménez 37-37_074
Brett Quigley 39-35_074
David Toms 36-38_074
Gene Sauers 37-37_074
Stephen Leaney 37-37_074
John Daly 36-38_074
Russ Cochran 38-36_074
Larry Mize 36-39_075
Darren Clarke 38-37_075
Shane Bertsch 39-36_075
Tim Herron 37-38_075
Stephen Ames 38-37_075
Mike Goodes 37-38_075
Dudley Hart 38-38_076
Frank Lickliter II 38-38_076
Tom Lehman 38-38_076
Olin Browne 36-40_076
Bob Estes 38-38_076
Bobby Wadkins 41-35_076
Tim Petrovic 36-41_077
Scott Hoch 38-39_077
Rich Beem 40-38_078
Peter Jacobsen 40-41_081
