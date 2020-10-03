PGA Tour Series Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

Saturday At Country Club of Jackson Jackson, Miss. Purse: $6.6 million Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72 Third Round Cameron Davis 66-73-63—202 -14 Sergio Garcia 68-68-66—202 -14 J.T. Poston 66-67-69—202 -14 Brandt Snedeker 70-66-67—203 -13 Kristoffer Ventura 67-68-68—203 -13 Aaron Wise 68-69-67—204 -12 Denny McCarthy 68-67-69—204 -12 Keegan Bradley 66-65-73—204 -12 Tyler McCumber 70-69-66—205 -11 Charley Hoffman 64-69-72—205 -11 Rory Sabbatini 72-68-66—206 -10 Corey Conners 67-70-69—206 -10 MJ Daffue 65-69-72—206 -10 Wesley Bryan 72-69-66—207 -9 Maverick McNealy 69-71-67—207 -9 C.T. Pan 70-69-68—207 -9 Scott Stallings 67-72-68—207 -9 Matthew NeSmith 68-71-68—207 -9 Chase Seiffert 70-68-69—207 -9 Sebastián Muñoz 64-73-70—207 -9 Peter Malnati 70-67-70—207 -9 Doug Ghim 71-70-67—208 -8 Henrik Norlander 69-70-69—208 -8 Kevin Chappell 64-72-72—208 -8 Zach Johnson 70-71-68—209 -7 Hank Lebioda 69-71-69—209 -7 Tom Hoge 71-68-70—209 -7 Roger Sloan 67-71-71—209 -7 Martin Laird 68-69-72—209 -7 Cameron Tringale 68-69-72—209 -7 Joseph Bramlett 70-71-69—210 -6 Scott Piercy 70-71-69—210 -6 Doc Redman 70-70-70—210 -6 Brian Harman 70-70-70—210 -6 Adam Schenk 69-71-70—210 -6 J.B. Holmes 71-68-71—210 -6 Stewart Cink 69-69-72—210 -6 Talor Gooch 66-70-74—210 -6 Will Gordon 72-69-70—211 -5 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-73-70—211 -5 Charl Schwartzel 68-73-70—211 -5 D.J. Trahan 72-68-71—211 -5 Rafa Cabrera Bello 72-69-71—212 -4 Chez Reavie 70-71-71—212 -4 Jimmy Walker 64-77-71—212 -4 Emiliano Grillo 69-72-71—212 -4 Bill Haas 69-72-71—212 -4 Scottie Scheffler 73-67-72—212 -4 Andrew Putnam 68-71-73—212 -4 Ryan Armour 67-72-73—212 -4 Camilo Villegas 69-69-74—212 -4 Sungjae Im 71-70-72—213 -3 Kelly Kraft 71-69-73—213 -3 Cameron Percy 69-70-74—213 -3 Michael Gligic 65-73-75—213 -3 Chris Kirk 68-70-75—213 -3 Anirban Lahiri 66-70-77—213 -3 Steve Lewton 68-73-73—214 -2 Richy Werenski 70-71-73—214 -2 Vincent Whaley 71-70-73—214 -2 Grayson Murray 70-71-73—214 -2 Wyndham Clark 71-69-74—214 -2 Beau Hossler 72-69-74—215 -1 Si Woo Kim 72-69-74—215 -1 Jay McLuen 70-71-75—216 E Patton Kizzire 72-69-78—219 +3

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.