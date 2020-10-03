On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

PGA Tour Series Sanderson Farms Championship Par Scores

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 7:18 pm
2 min read
      
Saturday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
Third Round
Cameron Davis 66-73-63—202 -14
Sergio Garcia 68-68-66—202 -14
J.T. Poston 66-67-69—202 -14
Brandt Snedeker 70-66-67—203 -13
Kristoffer Ventura 67-68-68—203 -13
Aaron Wise 68-69-67—204 -12
Denny McCarthy 68-67-69—204 -12
Keegan Bradley 66-65-73—204 -12
Tyler McCumber 70-69-66—205 -11
Charley Hoffman 64-69-72—205 -11
Rory Sabbatini 72-68-66—206 -10
Corey Conners 67-70-69—206 -10
MJ Daffue 65-69-72—206 -10
Wesley Bryan 72-69-66—207 -9
Maverick McNealy 69-71-67—207 -9
C.T. Pan 70-69-68—207 -9
Scott Stallings 67-72-68—207 -9
Matthew NeSmith 68-71-68—207 -9
Chase Seiffert 70-68-69—207 -9
Sebastián Muñoz 64-73-70—207 -9
Peter Malnati 70-67-70—207 -9
Doug Ghim 71-70-67—208 -8
Henrik Norlander 69-70-69—208 -8
Kevin Chappell 64-72-72—208 -8
Zach Johnson 70-71-68—209 -7
Hank Lebioda 69-71-69—209 -7
Tom Hoge 71-68-70—209 -7
Roger Sloan 67-71-71—209 -7
Martin Laird 68-69-72—209 -7
Cameron Tringale 68-69-72—209 -7
Joseph Bramlett 70-71-69—210 -6
Scott Piercy 70-71-69—210 -6
Doc Redman 70-70-70—210 -6
Brian Harman 70-70-70—210 -6
Adam Schenk 69-71-70—210 -6
J.B. Holmes 71-68-71—210 -6
Stewart Cink 69-69-72—210 -6
Talor Gooch 66-70-74—210 -6
Will Gordon 72-69-70—211 -5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-73-70—211 -5
Charl Schwartzel 68-73-70—211 -5
D.J. Trahan 72-68-71—211 -5
Rafa Cabrera Bello 72-69-71—212 -4
Chez Reavie 70-71-71—212 -4
Jimmy Walker 64-77-71—212 -4
Emiliano Grillo 69-72-71—212 -4
Bill Haas 69-72-71—212 -4
Scottie Scheffler 73-67-72—212 -4
Andrew Putnam 68-71-73—212 -4
Ryan Armour 67-72-73—212 -4
Camilo Villegas 69-69-74—212 -4
Sungjae Im 71-70-72—213 -3
Kelly Kraft 71-69-73—213 -3
Cameron Percy 69-70-74—213 -3
Michael Gligic 65-73-75—213 -3
Chris Kirk 68-70-75—213 -3
Anirban Lahiri 66-70-77—213 -3
Steve Lewton 68-73-73—214 -2
Richy Werenski 70-71-73—214 -2
Vincent Whaley 71-70-73—214 -2
Grayson Murray 70-71-73—214 -2
Wyndham Clark 71-69-74—214 -2
Beau Hossler 72-69-74—215 -1
Si Woo Kim 72-69-74—215 -1
Jay McLuen 70-71-75—216 E
Patton Kizzire 72-69-78—219 +3

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
10|13 Juniper Federal Forum
10|14 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

FEMA sets up shop in Louisiana to assist with upcoming hurricane