PGA Tour Series Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Country Club of Jackson
|Jackson, Miss.
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Cameron Davis
|66-73-63—202
|Sergio Garcia
|68-68-66—202
|J.T. Poston
|66-67-69—202
|Brandt Snedeker
|70-66-67—203
|Kristoffer Ventura
|67-68-68—203
|Aaron Wise
|68-69-67—204
|Denny McCarthy
|68-67-69—204
|Keegan Bradley
|66-65-73—204
|Tyler McCumber
|70-69-66—205
|Charley Hoffman
|64-69-72—205
|Rory Sabbatini
|72-68-66—206
|Corey Conners
|67-70-69—206
|MJ Daffue
|65-69-72—206
|Wesley Bryan
|72-69-66—207
|Maverick McNealy
|69-71-67—207
|C.T. Pan
|70-69-68—207
|Scott Stallings
|67-72-68—207
|Matthew NeSmith
|68-71-68—207
|Chase Seiffert
|70-68-69—207
|Sebastián Muñoz
|64-73-70—207
|Peter Malnati
|70-67-70—207
|Doug Ghim
|71-70-67—208
|Henrik Norlander
|69-70-69—208
|Kevin Chappell
|64-72-72—208
|Zach Johnson
|70-71-68—209
|Hank Lebioda
|69-71-69—209
|Tom Hoge
|71-68-70—209
|Roger Sloan
|67-71-71—209
|Martin Laird
|68-69-72—209
|Cameron Tringale
|68-69-72—209
|Joseph Bramlett
|70-71-69—210
|Scott Piercy
|70-71-69—210
|Doc Redman
|70-70-70—210
|Brian Harman
|70-70-70—210
|Adam Schenk
|69-71-70—210
|J.B. Holmes
|71-68-71—210
|Stewart Cink
|69-69-72—210
|Talor Gooch
|66-70-74—210
|Will Gordon
|72-69-70—211
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|68-73-70—211
|Charl Schwartzel
|68-73-70—211
|D.J. Trahan
|72-68-71—211
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|72-69-71—212
|Chez Reavie
|70-71-71—212
|Jimmy Walker
|64-77-71—212
|Emiliano Grillo
|69-72-71—212
|Bill Haas
|69-72-71—212
|Scottie Scheffler
|73-67-72—212
|Andrew Putnam
|68-71-73—212
|Ryan Armour
|67-72-73—212
|Camilo Villegas
|69-69-74—212
|Sungjae Im
|71-70-72—213
|Kelly Kraft
|71-69-73—213
|Cameron Percy
|69-70-74—213
|Michael Gligic
|65-73-75—213
|Chris Kirk
|68-70-75—213
|Anirban Lahiri
|66-70-77—213
|Steve Lewton
|68-73-73—214
|Richy Werenski
|70-71-73—214
|Vincent Whaley
|71-70-73—214
|Grayson Murray
|70-71-73—214
|Wyndham Clark
|71-69-74—214
|Beau Hossler
|72-69-74—215
|Si Woo Kim
|72-69-74—215
|Jay McLuen
|70-71-75—216
|Patton Kizzire
|72-69-78—219
