PGA Tour Series Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 7:20 pm
1 min read
      
Saturday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,460; Par: 72
Third Round
Cameron Davis 66-73-63—202
Sergio Garcia 68-68-66—202
J.T. Poston 66-67-69—202
Brandt Snedeker 70-66-67—203
Kristoffer Ventura 67-68-68—203
Aaron Wise 68-69-67—204
Denny McCarthy 68-67-69—204
Keegan Bradley 66-65-73—204
Tyler McCumber 70-69-66—205
Charley Hoffman 64-69-72—205
Rory Sabbatini 72-68-66—206
Corey Conners 67-70-69—206
MJ Daffue 65-69-72—206
Wesley Bryan 72-69-66—207
Maverick McNealy 69-71-67—207
C.T. Pan 70-69-68—207
Scott Stallings 67-72-68—207
Matthew NeSmith 68-71-68—207
Chase Seiffert 70-68-69—207
Sebastián Muñoz 64-73-70—207
Peter Malnati 70-67-70—207
Doug Ghim 71-70-67—208
Henrik Norlander 69-70-69—208
Kevin Chappell 64-72-72—208
Zach Johnson 70-71-68—209
Hank Lebioda 69-71-69—209
Tom Hoge 71-68-70—209
Roger Sloan 67-71-71—209
Martin Laird 68-69-72—209
Cameron Tringale 68-69-72—209
Joseph Bramlett 70-71-69—210
Scott Piercy 70-71-69—210
Doc Redman 70-70-70—210
Brian Harman 70-70-70—210
Adam Schenk 69-71-70—210
J.B. Holmes 71-68-71—210
Stewart Cink 69-69-72—210
Talor Gooch 66-70-74—210
Will Gordon 72-69-70—211
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-73-70—211
Charl Schwartzel 68-73-70—211
D.J. Trahan 72-68-71—211
Rafa Cabrera Bello 72-69-71—212
Chez Reavie 70-71-71—212
Jimmy Walker 64-77-71—212
Emiliano Grillo 69-72-71—212
Bill Haas 69-72-71—212
Scottie Scheffler 73-67-72—212
Andrew Putnam 68-71-73—212
Ryan Armour 67-72-73—212
Camilo Villegas 69-69-74—212
Sungjae Im 71-70-72—213
Kelly Kraft 71-69-73—213
Cameron Percy 69-70-74—213
Michael Gligic 65-73-75—213
Chris Kirk 68-70-75—213
Anirban Lahiri 66-70-77—213
Steve Lewton 68-73-73—214
Richy Werenski 70-71-73—214
Vincent Whaley 71-70-73—214
Grayson Murray 70-71-73—214
Wyndham Clark 71-69-74—214
Beau Hossler 72-69-74—215
Si Woo Kim 72-69-74—215
Jay McLuen 70-71-75—216
Patton Kizzire 72-69-78—219

