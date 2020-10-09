PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Par Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Summerlin Cource
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72
|Second Round
Martin Laird 65-63_128 -14
Patrick Cantlay 63-65_128 -14
Brian Harman 65-63_128 -14
Austin Cook 63-65_128 -14
Peter Malnati 66-62_128 -14
Bryson DeChambeau 62-67_129 -13
James Hahn 64-66_130 -12
Nate Lashley 63-67_130 -12
Sergio Garcia 66-64_130 -12
Stewart Cink 67-63_130 -12
Wyndham Clark 67-63_130 -12
Sungjae Im 67-63_130 -12
Sepp Straka 65-66_131 -11
Brice Garnett 65-66_131 -11
Dylan Frittelli 67-64_131 -11
Harold Varner III 63-68_131 -11
Kevin Na 66-66_132 -10
Chez Reavie 68-64_132 -10
Bronson Burgoon 64-68_132 -10
Cameron Tringale 66-66_132 -10
Michael Gligic 65-67_132 -10
Andrew Landry 64-68_132 -10
Henrik Norlander 67-65_132 -10
Abraham Ancer 66-66_132 -10
Will Zalatoris 68-64_132 -10
Louis Oosthuizen 65-68_133 -9
J.T. Poston 67-66_133 -9
Matt Kuchar 67-66_133 -9
Ryan Palmer 67-66_133 -9
Charles Howell III 69-64_133 -9
Justin Suh 68-65_133 -9
Emiliano Grillo 64-69_133 -9
Cameron Smith 70-63_133 -9
Sung Kang 68-65_133 -9
Scott Piercy 68-65_133 -9
Zach Johnson 65-68_133 -9
Rory Sabbatini 67-66_133 -9
Sam Burns 67-66_133 -9
Beau Hossler 69-64_133 -9
Adam Schenk 67-67_134 -8
Joseph Bramlett 68-66_134 -8
Tom Hoge 70-64_134 -8
Tom Lewis 67-67_134 -8
Matt Jones 67-67_134 -8
George Markham 70-64_134 -8
Robby Shelton 67-67_134 -8
Matthew NeSmith 66-68_134 -8
Matthew Wolff 68-66_134 -8
Si Woo Kim 67-67_134 -8
Joaquin Niemann 68-66_134 -8
C.T. Pan 68-66_134 -8
Andrew Putnam 67-67_134 -8
Troy Merritt 68-66_134 -8
Russell Henley 67-67_134 -8
Cameron Davis 65-69_134 -8
Hunter Mahan 67-68_135 -7
Luke Donald 69-66_135 -7
John Huh 69-66_135 -7
Adam Hadwin 67-68_135 -7
Joel Dahmen 67-68_135 -7
Patton Kizzire 67-68_135 -7
Webb Simpson 68-67_135 -7
Rob Oppenheim 64-71_135 -7
Sebastián Muñoz 68-67_135 -7
Brandt Snedeker 67-68_135 -7
Denny McCarthy 66-69_135 -7
|Missed the cut
Will Gordon 67-69_136 -6
Scott Harrington 63-73_136 -6
Kevin Streelman 69-67_136 -6
Jason Dufner 68-68_136 -6
Ted Potter, Jr. 71-65_136 -6
Harry Higgs 68-68_136 -6
Scottie Scheffler 69-67_136 -6
Xinjun Zhang 68-68_136 -6
Jamie Lovemark 69-67_136 -6
Carlos Ortiz 69-67_136 -6
Jason Kokrak 68-68_136 -6
Collin Morikawa 69-67_136 -6
Brendan Steele 67-69_136 -6
Vaughn Taylor 66-70_136 -6
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69_137 -5
Fabián Gómez 66-71_137 -5
Byeong Hun An 69-68_137 -5
Russell Knox 70-67_137 -5
Hideki Matsuyama 68-69_137 -5
Kevin Tway 69-68_137 -5
Keith Mitchell 69-68_137 -5
Doc Redman 69-68_137 -5
Sam Ryder 73-64_137 -5
Kristoffer Ventura 68-69_137 -5
Mark Hubbard 70-67_137 -5
Paul Casey 69-68_137 -5
Keegan Bradley 70-67_137 -5
Tyler Duncan 70-67_137 -5
Pat Perez 68-69_137 -5
Harris English 68-69_137 -5
K.J. Choi 70-67_137 -5
Brian Gay 69-68_137 -5
Sean O’Hair 67-71_138 -4
Camilo Villegas 66-72_138 -4
Francesco Molinari 70-68_138 -4
Charl Schwartzel 66-72_138 -4
Brian Stuard 64-74_138 -4
Chesson Hadley 69-69_138 -4
Michael Kim 72-66_138 -4
Scott Stallings 68-70_138 -4
Bo Hoag 74-65_139 -3
Bo Van Pelt 69-70_139 -3
Nick Taylor 68-71_139 -3
Luke List 68-71_139 -3
Craig Hocknull 69-70_139 -3
Zac Blair 71-68_139 -3
Talor Gooch 68-71_139 -3
Cameron Champ 67-72_139 -3
Aaron Wise 69-70_139 -3
Jason Day 68-72_140 -2
Lanto Griffin 69-71_140 -2
D.A. Points 70-70_140 -2
J.B. Holmes 72-68_140 -2
MJ Daffue 70-70_140 -2
Charley Hoffman 70-71_141 -1
Rickie Fowler 67-74_141 -1
Jimmy Walker 71-70_141 -1
Danny Lee 70-71_141 -1
Maverick McNealy 72-69_141 -1
Ryan Armour 70-71_141 -1
Scott Brown 76-66_142 E
Nick Watney 71-71_142 E
Richy Werenski 68-74_142 E
Satoshi Kodaira 73-69_142 E
Kevin Chappell 70-72_142 E
Patrick Rodgers 73-70_143 +1
Kevin Stadler 73-70_143 +1
Chase Seiffert 72-71_143 +1
Spencer Levin 75-68_143 +1
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-71_143 +1
Parker Coody 70-73_143 +1
Graham DeLaet 74-70_144 +2
Max Homa 74-71_145 +3
Tyler McCumber 74-71_145 +3
Kyle Stanley 70-75_145 +3
Hudson Swafford 75-71_146 +4
Martin Trainer 74-73_147 +5
Matt Wilson 78-69_147 +5
