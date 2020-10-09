PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Scores

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At TPC Summerlin Course
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $7 million
|Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72
|Second Round
Martin Laird 65-63_128
Patrick Cantlay 63-65_128
Brian Harman 65-63_128
Austin Cook 63-65_128
Peter Malnati 66-62_128
Bryson DeChambeau 62-67_129
James Hahn 64-66_130
Nate Lashley 63-67_130
Sergio Garcia 66-64_130
Stewart Cink 67-63_130
Wyndham Clark 67-63_130
Sungjae Im 67-63_130
Sepp Straka 65-66_131
Brice Garnett 65-66_131
Dylan Frittelli 67-64_131
Harold Varner III 63-68_131
Kevin Na 66-66_132
Chez Reavie 68-64_132
Bronson Burgoon 64-68_132
Cameron Tringale 66-66_132
Michael Gligic 65-67_132
Andrew Landry 64-68_132
Henrik Norlander 67-65_132
Abraham Ancer 66-66_132
Will Zalatoris 68-64_132
Louis Oosthuizen 65-68_133
J.T. Poston 67-66_133
Matt Kuchar 67-66_133
Ryan Palmer 67-66_133
Charles Howell III 69-64_133
Justin Suh 68-65_133
Emiliano Grillo 64-69_133
Cameron Smith 70-63_133
Sung Kang 68-65_133
Scott Piercy 68-65_133
Zach Johnson 65-68_133
Rory Sabbatini 67-66_133
Sam Burns 67-66_133
Beau Hossler 69-64_133
Adam Schenk 67-67_134
Joseph Bramlett 68-66_134
Tom Hoge 70-64_134
Tom Lewis 67-67_134
Matt Jones 67-67_134
George Markham 70-64_134
Robby Shelton 67-67_134
Matthew NeSmith 66-68_134
Matthew Wolff 68-66_134
Si Woo Kim 67-67_134
Joaquin Niemann 68-66_134
C.T. Pan 68-66_134
Andrew Putnam 67-67_134
Troy Merritt 68-66_134
Russell Henley 67-67_134
Cameron Davis 65-69_134
Hunter Mahan 67-68_135
Luke Donald 69-66_135
John Huh 69-66_135
Adam Hadwin 67-68_135
Joel Dahmen 67-68_135
Patton Kizzire 67-68_135
Webb Simpson 68-67_135
Rob Oppenheim 64-71_135
Sebastián Muñoz 68-67_135
Brandt Snedeker 67-68_135
Denny McCarthy 66-69_135
|Missed the cut
Will Gordon 67-69_136
Scott Harrington 63-73_136
Kevin Streelman 69-67_136
Jason Dufner 68-68_136
Ted Potter, Jr. 71-65_136
Harry Higgs 68-68_136
Scottie Scheffler 69-67_136
Xinjun Zhang 68-68_136
Jamie Lovemark 69-67_136
Carlos Ortiz 69-67_136
Jason Kokrak 68-68_136
Collin Morikawa 69-67_136
Brendan Steele 67-69_136
Vaughn Taylor 66-70_136
Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69_137
Fabián Gómez 66-71_137
Byeong Hun An 69-68_137
Russell Knox 70-67_137
Hideki Matsuyama 68-69_137
Kevin Tway 69-68_137
Keith Mitchell 69-68_137
Doc Redman 69-68_137
Sam Ryder 73-64_137
Kristoffer Ventura 68-69_137
Mark Hubbard 70-67_137
Paul Casey 69-68_137
Keegan Bradley 70-67_137
Tyler Duncan 70-67_137
Pat Perez 68-69_137
Harris English 68-69_137
K.J. Choi 70-67_137
Brian Gay 69-68_137
Sean O’Hair 67-71_138
Camilo Villegas 66-72_138
Francesco Molinari 70-68_138
Charl Schwartzel 66-72_138
Brian Stuard 64-74_138
Chesson Hadley 69-69_138
Michael Kim 72-66_138
Scott Stallings 68-70_138
Bo Hoag 74-65_139
Bo Van Pelt 69-70_139
Nick Taylor 68-71_139
Luke List 68-71_139
Craig Hocknull 69-70_139
Zac Blair 71-68_139
Talor Gooch 68-71_139
Cameron Champ 67-72_139
Aaron Wise 69-70_139
Jason Day 68-72_140
Lanto Griffin 69-71_140
D.A. Points 70-70_140
J.B. Holmes 72-68_140
MJ Daffue 70-70_140
Charley Hoffman 70-71_141
Rickie Fowler 67-74_141
Jimmy Walker 71-70_141
Danny Lee 70-71_141
Maverick McNealy 72-69_141
Ryan Armour 70-71_141
Scott Brown 76-66_142
Nick Watney 71-71_142
Richy Werenski 68-74_142
Satoshi Kodaira 73-69_142
Kevin Chappell 70-72_142
Patrick Rodgers 73-70_143
Kevin Stadler 73-70_143
Chase Seiffert 72-71_143
Spencer Levin 75-68_143
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-71_143
Parker Coody 70-73_143
Graham DeLaet 74-70_144
Max Homa 74-71_145
Tyler McCumber 74-71_145
Kyle Stanley 70-75_145
Hudson Swafford 75-71_146
Martin Trainer 74-73_147
Matt Wilson 78-69_147
