PGA Tour Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Scores

By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020 10:19 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At TPC Summerlin Course
Las Vegas
Purse: $7 million
Yardage: 7,243; Par: 72
Second Round

Martin Laird 65-63_128

Patrick Cantlay 63-65_128

Brian Harman 65-63_128

Austin Cook 63-65_128

Peter Malnati 66-62_128

Bryson DeChambeau 62-67_129

James Hahn 64-66_130

Nate Lashley 63-67_130

Sergio Garcia 66-64_130

Stewart Cink 67-63_130

Wyndham Clark 67-63_130

Sungjae Im 67-63_130

Sepp Straka 65-66_131

Brice Garnett 65-66_131

Dylan Frittelli 67-64_131

Harold Varner III 63-68_131

Kevin Na 66-66_132

Chez Reavie 68-64_132

Bronson Burgoon 64-68_132

Cameron Tringale 66-66_132

Michael Gligic 65-67_132

Andrew Landry 64-68_132

Henrik Norlander 67-65_132

Abraham Ancer 66-66_132

Will Zalatoris 68-64_132

Louis Oosthuizen 65-68_133

J.T. Poston 67-66_133

Matt Kuchar 67-66_133

Ryan Palmer 67-66_133

Charles Howell III 69-64_133

Justin Suh 68-65_133

Emiliano Grillo 64-69_133

Cameron Smith 70-63_133

Sung Kang 68-65_133

Scott Piercy 68-65_133

Zach Johnson 65-68_133

Rory Sabbatini 67-66_133

Sam Burns 67-66_133

Beau Hossler 69-64_133

Adam Schenk 67-67_134

Joseph Bramlett 68-66_134

Tom Hoge 70-64_134

Tom Lewis 67-67_134

Matt Jones 67-67_134

George Markham 70-64_134

Robby Shelton 67-67_134

Matthew NeSmith 66-68_134

Matthew Wolff 68-66_134

Si Woo Kim 67-67_134

Joaquin Niemann 68-66_134

C.T. Pan 68-66_134

Andrew Putnam 67-67_134

Troy Merritt 68-66_134

Russell Henley 67-67_134

Cameron Davis 65-69_134

Hunter Mahan 67-68_135

Luke Donald 69-66_135

John Huh 69-66_135

Adam Hadwin 67-68_135

Joel Dahmen 67-68_135

Patton Kizzire 67-68_135

Webb Simpson 68-67_135

Rob Oppenheim 64-71_135

Sebastián Muñoz 68-67_135

Brandt Snedeker 67-68_135

Denny McCarthy 66-69_135

Missed the cut

Will Gordon 67-69_136

Scott Harrington 63-73_136

Kevin Streelman 69-67_136

Jason Dufner 68-68_136

Ted Potter, Jr. 71-65_136

Harry Higgs 68-68_136

Scottie Scheffler 69-67_136

Xinjun Zhang 68-68_136

Jamie Lovemark 69-67_136

Carlos Ortiz 69-67_136

Jason Kokrak 68-68_136

Collin Morikawa 69-67_136

Brendan Steele 67-69_136

Vaughn Taylor 66-70_136

Rafa Cabrera Bello 68-69_137

Fabián Gómez 66-71_137

Byeong Hun An 69-68_137

Russell Knox 70-67_137

Hideki Matsuyama 68-69_137

Kevin Tway 69-68_137

Keith Mitchell 69-68_137

Doc Redman 69-68_137

Sam Ryder 73-64_137

Kristoffer Ventura 68-69_137

Mark Hubbard 70-67_137

Paul Casey 69-68_137

Keegan Bradley 70-67_137

Tyler Duncan 70-67_137

Pat Perez 68-69_137

Harris English 68-69_137

K.J. Choi 70-67_137

Brian Gay 69-68_137

Sean O’Hair 67-71_138

Camilo Villegas 66-72_138

Francesco Molinari 70-68_138

Charl Schwartzel 66-72_138

Brian Stuard 64-74_138

Chesson Hadley 69-69_138

Michael Kim 72-66_138

Scott Stallings 68-70_138

Bo Hoag 74-65_139

Bo Van Pelt 69-70_139

Nick Taylor 68-71_139

Luke List 68-71_139

Craig Hocknull 69-70_139

Zac Blair 71-68_139

Talor Gooch 68-71_139

Cameron Champ 67-72_139

Aaron Wise 69-70_139

Jason Day 68-72_140

Lanto Griffin 69-71_140

D.A. Points 70-70_140

J.B. Holmes 72-68_140

MJ Daffue 70-70_140

Charley Hoffman 70-71_141

Rickie Fowler 67-74_141

Jimmy Walker 71-70_141

Danny Lee 70-71_141

Maverick McNealy 72-69_141

Ryan Armour 70-71_141

Scott Brown 76-66_142

Nick Watney 71-71_142

Richy Werenski 68-74_142

Satoshi Kodaira 73-69_142

Kevin Chappell 70-72_142

Patrick Rodgers 73-70_143

Kevin Stadler 73-70_143

Chase Seiffert 72-71_143

Spencer Levin 75-68_143

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 72-71_143

Parker Coody 70-73_143

Graham DeLaet 74-70_144

Max Homa 74-71_145

Tyler McCumber 74-71_145

Kyle Stanley 70-75_145

Hudson Swafford 75-71_146

Martin Trainer 74-73_147

Matt Wilson 78-69_147

