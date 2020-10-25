PGA Tour ZOZO Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Sherwood Country Club
|Thousand Oaks, Calif.
|Purse: $8 million
|Yardage: 7,027; Par: 72
|Final Round
Patrick Cantlay (500), $1,440,000 67-65-68-65_265 -23
Jon Rahm (245), $704,000 68-67-63-68_266 -22
Justin Thomas (245), $704,000 65-65-67-69_266 -22
Russell Henley (109), $315,000 68-72-63-66_269 -19
Ryan Palmer (109), $315,000 69-65-66-69_269 -19
Cameron Smith (109), $315,000 67-69-66-67_269 -19
Bubba Watson (109), $315,000 70-63-68-68_269 -19
Cameron Champ (80), $232,000 70-68-65-67_270 -18
Corey Conners (80), $232,000 69-67-68-66_270 -18
Joel Dahmen (80), $232,000 68-70-65-67_270 -18
Tony Finau (65), $184,000 69-64-69-69_271 -17
Dylan Frittelli (65), $184,000 66-65-70-70_271 -17
Lanto Griffin (65), $184,000 66-65-68-72_271 -17
Kevin Kisner (55), $142,933 66-67-73-66_272 -16
Sebastián Muñoz (55), $142,933 64-70-66-72_272 -16
Patrick Reed (55), $142,933 70-63-71-68_272 -16
Daniel Berger (43), $95,858 69-68-69-67_273 -15
Jason Kokrak (43), $95,858 69-65-69-70_273 -15
Rory McIlroy (43), $95,858 73-67-67-66_273 -15
Joaquin Niemann (43), $95,858 70-66-68-69_273 -15
Alex Noren (43), $95,858 67-68-68-70_273 -15
Justin Rose (43), $95,858 67-67-72-67_273 -15
Xander Schauffele (43), $95,858 69-72-67-65_273 -15
Scottie Scheffler (43), $95,858 67-65-69-72_273 -15
Webb Simpson (43), $95,858 69-65-67-72_273 -15
Matthew Fitzpatrick (33), $60,880 69-65-67-73_274 -14
Brian Harman (33), $60,880 66-68-67-73_274 -14
Tyler Duncan (27), $50,137 68-68-72-67_275 -13
Shaun Norris, $50,137 68-73-67-67_275 -13
Harris English (27), $50,137 66-67-72-70_275 -13
Tyrrell Hatton (27), $50,137 65-68-76-66_275 -13
Hideki Matsuyama (27), $50,137 70-71-68-66_275 -13
Kevin Na (27), $50,137 70-65-69-71_275 -13
Kevin Streelman (27), $50,137 74-67-70-64_275 -13
Byeong Hun An (19), $36,680 74-68-67-67_276 -12
Abraham Ancer (19), $36,680 67-66-77-66_276 -12
Paul Casey (19), $36,680 69-71-69-67_276 -12
Talor Gooch (19), $36,680 74-63-71-68_276 -12
Satoshi Kodaira (19), $36,680 68-66-70-72_276 -12
Carlos Ortiz (19), $36,680 72-65-68-71_276 -12
Mark Hubbard (13), $26,880 67-70-71-69_277 -11
Mackenzie Hughes (13), $26,880 67-72-68-70_277 -11
Sungjae Im (13), $26,880 68-68-69-72_277 -11
Takumi Kanaya, $26,880 70-67-68-72_277 -11
Brad Kennedy, $26,880 72-67-66-72_277 -11
Jordan Spieth (13), $26,880 70-66-74-67_277 -11
Brendon Todd (10), $20,053 69-69-70-70_278 -10
Tom Hoge (10), $20,053 71-70-69-68_278 -10
Viktor Hovland (10), $20,053 71-64-71-72_278 -10
Jim Herman (8), $17,560 70-65-72-72_279 -9
Andrew Landry (8), $17,560 69-67-70-73_279 -9
Collin Morikawa (8), $17,560 71-65-72-71_279 -9
Matthew Wolff (8), $17,560 69-69-75-66_279 -9
Gunn Charoenkul, $16,480 73-67-69-71_280 -8
Harry Higgs (6), $16,480 73-66-73-68_280 -8
Matt Kuchar (6), $16,480 70-69-70-71_280 -8
Tommy Fleetwood (5), $16,000 70-68-74-69_281 -7
Rickie Fowler (5), $16,000 71-67-73-70_281 -7
Richy Werenski (5), $16,000 72-61-72-76_281 -7
Jason Day (5), $15,520 68-71-69-74_282 -6
Jazz Janewattananond, $15,520 73-66-70-73_282 -6
Chan Kim, $15,520 69-73-67-73_282 -6
Adam Hadwin (4), $15,040 75-67-70-71_283 -5
Ryo Ishikawa, $15,040 73-66-70-74_283 -5
Nick Taylor (4), $15,040 70-68-71-74_283 -5
Mikumu Horikawa, $14,560 74-74-69-67_284 -4
Shugo Imahira, $14,560 75-64-69-76_284 -4
Adam Long (4), $14,560 77-72-66-69_284 -4
Billy Horschel (3), $14,240 72-67-73-73_285 -3
Marc Leishman (3), $14,000 71-73-72-70_286 -2
Brendan Steele (3), $14,000 72-70-68-76_286 -2
Rikuya Hoshino, $13,600 68-70-75-74_287 -1
Danny Lee (3), $13,600 72-76-70-69_287 -1
Tiger Woods (3), $13,600 76-66-71-74_287 -1
Naoki Sekito, $13,280 71-80-68-70_289 +1
Phil Mickelson (2), $13,120 72-74-67-78_291 +3
Michael Thompson (2), $12,960 76-73-72-73_294 +6
