Sports News

PGA Tour ZOZO Championship Par Scores

By The Associated Press
October 25, 2020 8:38 pm
2 min read
      
Sunday
At Sherwood Country Club
Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Purse: $8 million
Yardage: 7,027; Par: 72
Final Round

Patrick Cantlay (500), $1,440,000 67-65-68-65_265  -23

Jon Rahm (245), $704,000 68-67-63-68_266  -22

Justin Thomas (245), $704,000 65-65-67-69_266  -22

Russell Henley (109), $315,000 68-72-63-66_269  -19

Ryan Palmer (109), $315,000 69-65-66-69_269  -19

Cameron Smith (109), $315,000 67-69-66-67_269  -19

Bubba Watson (109), $315,000 70-63-68-68_269  -19

Cameron Champ (80), $232,000 70-68-65-67_270  -18

Corey Conners (80), $232,000 69-67-68-66_270  -18

Joel Dahmen (80), $232,000 68-70-65-67_270  -18

Tony Finau (65), $184,000 69-64-69-69_271  -17

Dylan Frittelli (65), $184,000 66-65-70-70_271  -17

Lanto Griffin (65), $184,000 66-65-68-72_271  -17

Kevin Kisner (55), $142,933 66-67-73-66_272  -16

Sebastián Muñoz (55), $142,933 64-70-66-72_272  -16

Patrick Reed (55), $142,933 70-63-71-68_272  -16

Daniel Berger (43), $95,858 69-68-69-67_273  -15

Jason Kokrak (43), $95,858 69-65-69-70_273  -15

Rory McIlroy (43), $95,858 73-67-67-66_273  -15

Joaquin Niemann (43), $95,858 70-66-68-69_273  -15

Alex Noren (43), $95,858 67-68-68-70_273  -15

Justin Rose (43), $95,858 67-67-72-67_273  -15

Xander Schauffele (43), $95,858 69-72-67-65_273  -15

Scottie Scheffler (43), $95,858 67-65-69-72_273  -15

Webb Simpson (43), $95,858 69-65-67-72_273  -15

Matthew Fitzpatrick (33), $60,880 69-65-67-73_274  -14

Brian Harman (33), $60,880 66-68-67-73_274  -14

Tyler Duncan (27), $50,137 68-68-72-67_275  -13

Shaun Norris, $50,137 68-73-67-67_275  -13

Harris English (27), $50,137 66-67-72-70_275  -13

Tyrrell Hatton (27), $50,137 65-68-76-66_275  -13

Hideki Matsuyama (27), $50,137 70-71-68-66_275  -13

Kevin Na (27), $50,137 70-65-69-71_275  -13

Kevin Streelman (27), $50,137 74-67-70-64_275  -13

Byeong Hun An (19), $36,680 74-68-67-67_276  -12

Abraham Ancer (19), $36,680 67-66-77-66_276  -12

Paul Casey (19), $36,680 69-71-69-67_276  -12

Talor Gooch (19), $36,680 74-63-71-68_276  -12

Satoshi Kodaira (19), $36,680 68-66-70-72_276  -12

Carlos Ortiz (19), $36,680 72-65-68-71_276  -12

Mark Hubbard (13), $26,880 67-70-71-69_277  -11

Mackenzie Hughes (13), $26,880 67-72-68-70_277  -11

Sungjae Im (13), $26,880 68-68-69-72_277  -11

Takumi Kanaya, $26,880 70-67-68-72_277  -11

Brad Kennedy, $26,880 72-67-66-72_277  -11

Jordan Spieth (13), $26,880 70-66-74-67_277  -11

Brendon Todd (10), $20,053 69-69-70-70_278  -10

Tom Hoge (10), $20,053 71-70-69-68_278  -10

Viktor Hovland (10), $20,053 71-64-71-72_278  -10

Jim Herman (8), $17,560 70-65-72-72_279   -9

Andrew Landry (8), $17,560 69-67-70-73_279   -9

Collin Morikawa (8), $17,560 71-65-72-71_279   -9

Matthew Wolff (8), $17,560 69-69-75-66_279   -9

Gunn Charoenkul, $16,480 73-67-69-71_280   -8

Harry Higgs (6), $16,480 73-66-73-68_280   -8

Matt Kuchar (6), $16,480 70-69-70-71_280   -8

Tommy Fleetwood (5), $16,000 70-68-74-69_281   -7

Rickie Fowler (5), $16,000 71-67-73-70_281   -7

Richy Werenski (5), $16,000 72-61-72-76_281   -7

Jason Day (5), $15,520 68-71-69-74_282   -6

Jazz Janewattananond, $15,520 73-66-70-73_282   -6

Chan Kim, $15,520 69-73-67-73_282   -6

Adam Hadwin (4), $15,040 75-67-70-71_283   -5

Ryo Ishikawa, $15,040 73-66-70-74_283   -5

Nick Taylor (4), $15,040 70-68-71-74_283   -5

Mikumu Horikawa, $14,560 74-74-69-67_284   -4

Shugo Imahira, $14,560 75-64-69-76_284   -4

Adam Long (4), $14,560 77-72-66-69_284   -4

Billy Horschel (3), $14,240 72-67-73-73_285   -3

Marc Leishman (3), $14,000 71-73-72-70_286   -2

Brendan Steele (3), $14,000 72-70-68-76_286   -2

Rikuya Hoshino, $13,600 68-70-75-74_287   -1

Danny Lee (3), $13,600 72-76-70-69_287   -1

Tiger Woods (3), $13,600 76-66-71-74_287   -1

Naoki Sekito, $13,280 71-80-68-70_289   +1

Phil Mickelson (2), $13,120 72-74-67-78_291   +3

Michael Thompson (2), $12,960 76-73-72-73_294   +6

