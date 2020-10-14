Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 2

Philadelphia 0 2 — 2 D.C. United 0 2 — 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Philadelphia, Fontana, 5 (Santos), 49th minute; 2, D.C. United, Pines, 1 (Asad), 71st; 3, D.C. United, Asad, 2 (penalty kick), 75th; 4, Philadelphia, McKenzie, 1, 87th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; D.C. United, Chris Seitz, Earl Edwards Jr.

Yellow Cards_Santos, Philadelphia, 42nd; Fontana, Philadelphia, 53rd; Canouse, D.C. United, 60th; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 74th; Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 81st.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, C.J. Morgante, Alan Kelly. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Olivier Mbaizo, Mark McKenzie, Kai Wagner; Brendan Aaronson, Alejandro Bedoya, Anthony Fontana (Ilsinho, 62nd), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Andrew Wooten, 62nd).

D.C. United_Chris Seitz; Frederic Brillant, Oniel Fisher (Griffin Yow, 90th), Joseph Mora, Donovan Pines; Yamil Asad, Russell Canouse, Edison Flores (Julian Gressel, 46th), Kevin Paredes (Chris Odoi-Atsem, 83rd); Ola Kamara (Gelmin Rivas, 65th), Erik Sorga.

