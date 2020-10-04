Trending:
Philadelphia 25, San Francisco 20

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 11:38 pm
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 8 0 3 14 25
San Francisco 7 0 7 6 20

First Quarter

Phi_Wentz 11 run (Ertz pass from Wentz), 3:51.

SF_Aiyuk 38 run (Gould kick), :21.

Third Quarter

SF_Kittle 5 pass from Mullens (Gould kick), 8:26.

Phi_FG Elliott 35, :55.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Fulgham 42 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 5:50.

Phi_Singleton 30 interception return (Elliott kick), 5:42.

SF_McKinnon 1 run (pass failed), 2:02.

A_0.

___

Phi SF
First downs 18 25
Total Net Yards 267 417
Rushes-yards 28-93 20-116
Passing 174 301
Punt Returns 1-8 2-6
Kickoff Returns 1-15 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-51 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-28-1 32-45-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-19 5-37
Punts 6-51.2 4-44.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-25 6-42
Time of Possession 29:29 30:31

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Sanders 13-46, Wentz 7-37, Hurts 3-18, Clement 2-3, Scott 2-1, Killins 1-(minus 12). San Francisco, McKinnon 14-54, Aiyuk 1-38, Samuel 1-10, Kittle 1-8, Wilson 3-6.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 18-28-1-193. San Francisco, Mullens 18-26-2-200, Beathard 14-19-0-138.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Ward 4-38, Ertz 4-9, Rodgers 3-35, Fulgham 2-57, Sanders 2-30, Hightower 2-22, Killins 1-2. San Francisco, Kittle 15-183, McKinnon 7-43, Samuel 3-35, Bourne 3-33, Aiyuk 2-18, Juszczyk 1-13, Wilson 1-13.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

