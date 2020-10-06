Trending:
Philadelphia brings tough defense into matchup with FC Cincinnati

By The Associated Press
October 6, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

FC Cincinnati (3-8-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (8-3-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts FC Cincinnati on a defensive hot streak after giving up just six goals over the past 10 games.

The Union are 9-2-3 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the MLS with 83 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game.

FC Cincinnati is 3-7-4 in conference play. FC Cincinnati is 2-3-0 in one-goal games.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has six goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Anthony Fontana has four goals over the past 10 games for the Union.

Brandon Vazquez has one goal and one assist for FC Cincinnati this year. Haris Medunjanin has one goal over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 1-5-4, averaging 0.2 goals, zero assists, 2.4 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Jose Martinez, Kai Wagner (injured), Raymon Gaddis (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Nick Hagglund (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

