Philadelphia faces Toronto FC on defensive hot streak

Philadelphia Union (8-2-4, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (8-2-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union visit Toronto FC on a defensive hot streak. The Union have conceded only six goals over the past 10 games.

Toronto FC is 6-2-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto FC is 4-1-0 when it records a single goal.

The Union are 9-1-3 in conference play. Philadelphia ranks fourth in the MLS with 79 shots on goal, averaging 5.6 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Pozuelo leads Toronto FC with four assists. Pablo Piatti has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Toronto FC.

Kacper Przybylko has six goals and four assists for Philadelphia this season. Anthony Fontana has four goals over the past 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto FC: 6-3-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 6-2-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.3 assists, five shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Michael Bradley (injured), Auro (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).

Philadelphia: Jack Elliott (injured), Jose Martinez.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

