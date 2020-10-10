On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Philadelphia rides defensive hot streak into matchup against Montreal

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Montreal Impact (6-8-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (9-3-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union take on the Montreal Impact on a defensive hot streak. The Union have allowed just six goals over the last 10 games.

The Union are 10-2-3 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 85 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how NGA is working with artificial intelligence, the adoption of zero trust and how the agency keeps its employees safe from cyber threats in this free webinar.

The Impact are 4-8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Romell Quioto ranks fifth in Eastern Conference play with five goals. Montreal has 24 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has six goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Anthony Fontana has four goals over the last 10 games for the Union.

Quioto has five goals and one assist for Montreal so far this season. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.

        Read more Sports News news.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 7-2-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jose Martinez, Raymon Gaddis (injured).

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Orji Okwonkwo (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Maciel (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA authorizes all schools to offer free meals for students through 2021