Philadelphia rides defensive hot streak into matchup against Montreal

Montreal Impact (6-8-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (9-3-4, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union take on the Montreal Impact on a defensive hot streak. The Union have allowed just six goals over the last 10 games.

The Union are 10-2-3 in Eastern Conference games. Philadelphia ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference drawing 85 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

The Impact are 4-8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Romell Quioto ranks fifth in Eastern Conference play with five goals. Montreal has 24 goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has six goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Anthony Fontana has four goals over the last 10 games for the Union.

Quioto has five goals and one assist for Montreal so far this season. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 7-2-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

Montreal: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jose Martinez, Raymon Gaddis (injured).

Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Orji Okwonkwo (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Maciel (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.