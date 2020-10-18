On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price is retiring

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 7:36 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price is retiring from a full-time coaching capacity.

The 58-year-old Price spent one season with the Phillies. Under Price, the starters improved their ERA from 4.64 in 2019 to 4.08 this season.

“Bryan provided a trusted voice and had a major impact on our pitchers this season,” Phillies interim general manager Ned Rice said in a statement. “We wish Bryan nothing but the best in his retirement and thank him for his contributions this past season.”

Price previously managed the Cincinnati Reds for five seasons from 2014-18. He was a pitching coach for Seattle, Arizona and Cincinnati.

The Phillies will have their fifth pitching coach in five seasons in 2021. Chris Young (2019), Rick Kranitz (2018) and Bob McClure (2017) preceded Price.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

