Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Picault scores twice, FC Dallas beats Dynamo 3-0

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 5:58 pm
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Fabrice-Jean Picault scored twice in FC Dallas’ 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Franco Jara tapped in a sliding goal off a headed centering pass from Michael Barrios in the 19th minute to give Dallas (8-5-7) the lead.

In the 27th minute, Fabrice-Jean Picault headed in a book pass from Andrés Ricaurte. Piicault added one more in the 93rd for the final margin.

Houston (4-9-9), which beat Dallas 2-0 on Oct. 7, is winless in six matches.

        Insight by BOX: Federal News Network showcases several examples of agencies and industry partnering to create and evolve the future of work in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hopi Tribe granted $5 million dollars for project to reduce arsenic levels in drinking water