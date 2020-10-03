Pigrome’s fourth-quarter pass to Simon sends WKU to 1st win

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
October 3, 2020 8:33 pm
< a min read
      

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Tyrrell Pigrome threw for two touchdowns and Western Kentucky held on for a 20-17 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday for the Hilltoppers’ first victory.

Pigrome threw an 11-yard pass to Joshua Simon in the left corner of the end zone for a 10-point lead with six minutes left in the game.

Asher O’Hara threw a 2-yard TD pass to CJ Windham with just over two minutes remaining but an onside kick failed. O’Hara finished 23-of-33 passing for 217 yards and added 98 rushing yards on 25 carries, including a touchdown, for the Blue Raiders (0-4, 0-2 Conference USA).

Pigrome was 21-of-36 passing for 188 yards and led the Hilltoppers (1-2, 1-0) in rushing with 55 yards. He threw a 6-yard score to Xavier Lane with 21 seconds left in the first half for a 10-10 tie. Brayden Narveson gave WKU the lead in the third quarter with a 53-yard field goal, third-longest in program history.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, Middle Tennessee has a 7,000-fan limit for their 30,788 capacity stadium.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

