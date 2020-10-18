Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7

|Cleveland
|0
|7
|0
|0
|—
|7
|Pittsburgh
|10
|14
|7
|7
|—
|38
First Quarter
Pit_FG Boswell 35, 10:35.
Pit_Fitzpatrick 33 interception return (Boswell kick), 8:58.
Second Quarter
Pit_Conner 3 run (Boswell kick), 10:28.
Pit_Washington 28 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 5:43.
Cle_Higgins 13 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 1:01.
Third Quarter
Pit_Claypool 3 run (Boswell kick), :52.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), 8:08.
A_5,260.
|
|Cle
|Pit
|First downs
|12
|18
|Total Net Yards
|220
|277
|Rushes-yards
|22-75
|37-129
|Passing
|145
|148
|Punt Returns
|2-6
|3-37
|Kickoff Returns
|5-102
|1-28
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-33
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-28-2
|15-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-20
|2-20
|Punts
|6-40.3
|5-41.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|6-45
|Time of Possession
|25:54
|34:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cleveland, Hunt 13-40, Hilliard 4-29, Mayfield 1-5, D.Johnson 4-1. Pittsburgh, Conner 20-101, Snell 6-17, Claypool 2-7, Roethlisberger 3-5, McFarland 3-2, Rudolph 3-(minus 3).
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 10-18-2-119, Keenum 5-10-0-46. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 14-22-0-162, Rudolph 1-1-0-6.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Hooper 5-52, Landry 3-40, Beckham 2-25, Hunt 2-17, Higgins 1-13, Bryant 1-11, Njoku 1-7. Pittsburgh, Claypool 4-74, Washington 4-68, Ebron 2-9, Smith-Schuster 2-6, McFarland 1-6, Snell 1-4, Conner 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
