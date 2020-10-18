On Air: Leaders & Legends
Pittsburgh 38, Cleveland 7

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 4:06 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland 0 7 0 0 7
Pittsburgh 10 14 7 7 38

First Quarter

Pit_FG Boswell 35, 10:35.

Pit_Fitzpatrick 33 interception return (Boswell kick), 8:58.

Second Quarter

Pit_Conner 3 run (Boswell kick), 10:28.

Pit_Washington 28 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 5:43.

Cle_Higgins 13 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 1:01.

Third Quarter

Pit_Claypool 3 run (Boswell kick), :52.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), 8:08.

A_5,260.

___

Cle Pit
First downs 12 18
Total Net Yards 220 277
Rushes-yards 22-75 37-129
Passing 145 148
Punt Returns 2-6 3-37
Kickoff Returns 5-102 1-28
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-33
Comp-Att-Int 15-28-2 15-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-20 2-20
Punts 6-40.3 5-41.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-55 6-45
Time of Possession 25:54 34:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, Hunt 13-40, Hilliard 4-29, Mayfield 1-5, D.Johnson 4-1. Pittsburgh, Conner 20-101, Snell 6-17, Claypool 2-7, Roethlisberger 3-5, McFarland 3-2, Rudolph 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 10-18-2-119, Keenum 5-10-0-46. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 14-22-0-162, Rudolph 1-1-0-6.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Hooper 5-52, Landry 3-40, Beckham 2-25, Hunt 2-17, Higgins 1-13, Bryant 1-11, Njoku 1-7. Pittsburgh, Claypool 4-74, Washington 4-68, Ebron 2-9, Smith-Schuster 2-6, McFarland 1-6, Snell 1-4, Conner 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

