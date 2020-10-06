Portland brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup against Los Angeles

Portland Timbers (7-4-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (4-7-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland heads into a matchup with Los Angeles after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Galaxy are 4-7-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference drawing 78 corner kicks, averaging 5.6 per game.

The Timbers are 6-4-3 against Western Conference teams. Portland ranks eighth in the Western Conference drawing 77 corner kicks, averaging 5.5 per game.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season. Los Angeles won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Lletget leads Los Angeles with six goals. Cristian Pavon has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

Diego Valeri has five goals and three assists for Portland. Felipe Mora has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 4-4-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.9 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Julian Araujo, Danilo Acosta (injured).

Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Chris Duvall (injured), Tomas Conechny (injured), Bill Tuiloma (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

