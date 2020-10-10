On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Portland hosts San Jose after Mora’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
October 10, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (8-4-3, second in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Felipe Mora leads Portland into a matchup with San Jose after totaling two goals against Los Angeles.

The Timbers are 7-4-3 in conference matchups. Portland is 5-2-1 when it scores two goals.

The Earthquakes are 5-7-4 in Western Conference games. San Jose is second in the Western Conference drawing 111 corner kicks, averaging 6.9 per game.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Portland won the last meeting 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Villafana leads Portland with three assists. Mora has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Cristian Espinoza has one goal and three assists for San Jose this year. Andy Rios has two goals over the last 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 1.8 assists, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

San Jose: 3-4-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Sebastian Blanco (injured), Andres Flores, Chris Duvall (injured), Dairon Asprilla (injured), Blake Bodily (injured).

San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured), Matt Bersano (injured), Eric Calvillo (injured), Casey Walls (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

