Postseason Baseball Glance

x-if necessary
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
|American League
|Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2
|Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Thursday, Oct. 1: Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1
|New York Yankees 2, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
|National League
|Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2
Thursday, Oct. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0, 13 innings
Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain forecast
Friday, Oct. 2: Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis 7, San Diego 4
Thursday, Oct. 1: San Diego 11, St. Louis 9
Friday, Oct. 2: San Diego 4, St. Louis 0
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
|Tampa Bay 2, New York Yankees 2
|At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Tampa Bay 7, New York Yankees 5
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 8, New York Yankees 4
Thursday, Oct. 8: New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1
Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
|Houston 3, Oakland 1
|At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Houston 10, Oakland 5
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston 5, Oakland 2
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland 9, Houston 7
Thursday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Oakland 6
|National League
|Los Angeles Dodgers 3, San Diego 0
|At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Diego 1
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, San Diego 5
Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers 12, San Diego 3
|Atlanta 3, Miami 0
|At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 9, Miami 5
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 2, Miami 0
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta 7, Miami 0
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|At San Diego
|(All Games on TBS)
Sunday. Oct. 11: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner, 7:37 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 12: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner, 4:07 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner vs. Houston
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner vs. Houston
x-Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner vs. Houston
x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner
x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay-New York Yankees winner
|National League
|At Arlington, Texas
|(Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta
Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta
x-Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Atlanta
x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|At Arlington, Texas
|(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Saturday, Oct. 24:
x-Sunday, Oct. 25:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:
