Postseason Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
October 15, 2020 2:37 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Thursday, Oct. 1: Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 2, Minnesota 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1

New York Yankees 2, Cleveland 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees 10, Cleveland 9

National League
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2

Thursday, Oct. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0, 13 innings

Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0

Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain forecast

Friday, Oct. 2: Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

San Diego 2, St. Louis 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis 7, San Diego 4

Thursday, Oct. 1: San Diego 11, St. Louis 9

Friday, Oct. 2: San Diego 4, St. Louis 0

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay 3, New York Yankees 2
At San Diego

Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Tampa Bay 7, New York Yankees 5

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 8, New York Yankees 4

Thursday, Oct. 8: New York Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

Friday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay 2, New York Yankees 1

Houston 3, Oakland 1
At Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 5: Houston 10, Oakland 5

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston 5, Oakland 2

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland 9, Houston 7

Thursday, Oct. 8: Houston 11, Oakland 6

National League
Los Angeles Dodgers 3, San Diego 0
At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Los Angeles Dodgers 5, San Diego 1

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles Dodgers 6, San Diego 5

Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers 12, San Diego 3

Atlanta 3, Miami 0
At Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Atlanta 9, Miami 5

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Atlanta 2, Miami 0

Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta 7, Miami 0

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay 3, Houston 1
At San Diego

Sunday. Oct. 11: Tampa Bay 2, Houston 1

Monday, Oct. 12: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 2

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Thursday, Oct. 15: Tampa Bay (Curtis 3-0) vs. Houston (Garcia 0-1), 5:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Oct. 16: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 6:07 p.m.

x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 8:37 p.m.

National League
(Fox or FS1)
Atlanta 2, Los Angeles 1
At Arlington, Texas

Monday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Los Angeles Dodgers 1

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Atlanta 8, Los Angeles Dodgers 7

Wednesday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles Dodgers 15, Atlanta 3

Thursday, Oct. 15: Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2) vs. Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 8:08 p.m. (Fox and FS1)

Friday, Oct. 16: Los Angeles Dodgers (May 3-1) vs. Atlanta, 9:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 17: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 4:38 p.m. (FS1)

x-Sunday, Oct. 18: Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. (Fox and FS1)

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
At Arlington, Texas
(All Games on Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

Friday, Oct. 23:

Saturday, Oct. 24:

x-Sunday, Oct. 25:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:

