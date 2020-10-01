Postseason Baseball Glance

x-if necessary
|WILD CARD SERIES
|(Best-of-3)
|American League
|Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2
|Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Thursday, Oct. 1: Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1
|New York Yankees 2, Cleveland 0
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
|National League
|Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Milwaukee 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2
Thursday, Oct. 1: Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-5) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:08 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 6:38 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0, 13 innings
Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain forecast
Friday, Oct. 2: Miami (Sanchez 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3), 2:08 p.m. (ABC)
x-Saturday, Oct. 3: Miami (Lopez 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-3)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis 7, San Diego 4
Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-4), 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)
x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at San Diego, 10:08 p.m. (ESPN)
|DIVISION SERIES
|(Best-of-5)
|American League
|(All Games on TBS)
|Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees
|At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1)
Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2)
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (García 3-2)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay
|Oakland vs. Houston
|At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Houston (Greinke 3-3) vs. Oakland
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Urquidy 1-1) vs. Oakland
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland
|National League
|San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner
|At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego-St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS)
|Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta
|At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta (FS1 or MLB)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta (FS1 or MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta (FS1)
|LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|American League
|At San Diego
|(All Games on TBS)
Sunday. Oct. 11:
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
x-Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
|National League
|At Arlington, Texas
|(Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
x-Sunday, Oct. 18:
|WORLD SERIES
|(Best-of-7)
|At Arlington, Texas
|(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Saturday, Oct. 24:
x-Sunday, Oct. 25:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:
