Postseason Baseball Glance

By The Associated Press
October 4, 2020 7:07 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2

Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Thursday, Oct. 1: Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 2, Minnesota 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1

New York Yankees 2, Cleveland 0

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees 10, Cleveland 9

National League
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2

Thursday, Oct. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0, 13 innings

Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0

Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain forecast

Friday, Oct. 2: Miami 2, Chicago Cubs 0

San Diego 2, St. Louis 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis 7, San Diego 4

Thursday, Oct. 1: San Diego 11, St. Louis 9

Friday, Oct. 2: San Diego 4, St. Louis 0

DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees
At San Diego

Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1), 8:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (García 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Houston
At Los Angeles

Monday, Oct. 5: Houston (Greinke 3-3) vs. Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 4:07 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Urquidy 1-1) vs. Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 4:37 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m.

x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston, 3:35 p.m.

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

National League
San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
At Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:38 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:08 p.m. (FS1)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (MLB)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego, 9:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. (FS1)

Miami vs. Atlanta
At Houston

Tuesday, Oct. 6: Miami vs. Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 2:08 p.m. (FS1)

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Miami vs. Atlanta, 2:08 p.m. (MLB)

Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta vs. Miami, 2:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Miami, 2:08 p.m. (FS1)

x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Miami vs. Atlanta, 4:08 p.m. (FS1)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
At San Diego
(All Games on TBS)

Sunday. Oct. 11:

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

x-Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

National League
At Arlington, Texas
(Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 12:

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Thursday, Oct. 15:

x-Friday, Oct. 16:

x-Saturday, Oct. 17:

x-Sunday, Oct. 18:

WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
At Arlington, Texas
(All Games on Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

Friday, Oct. 23:

Saturday, Oct. 24:

x-Sunday, Oct. 25:

x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:

x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:

