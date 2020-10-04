Pozuelo’s late goal rallies Toronto FC to 2-1 win over Union

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo scored in the 76th minute, rallying Toronto FC to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Pozuelo’s seventh goal of the season was the winner. Ayo Akinola tied it for Toronto in the 58th minute with his seventh goal of the season.

Philadelphia jumped out to an early lead when Sergio Santos scored from close range in the fifth minute.

Toronto (9-2-4), playing in its temporary home in Connecticut, is unbeaten in five games.

Philadelphia (8-3-4) lost for the first time in six games.

ATLANTA UNITED 4, D.C. UNITED 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Gallagher scored a pair of goals and Atlanta United dominated D.C. United from the outset.

Brooks Lennon scored in the 41st minute and Adam Jahn in the 70th for Atlanta (5-8-2).

D.C. United slipped to 2-8-5.

ORLANDO CITY 3, RED BULLS 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Daryl Dike, Junior Urso and Antonio Carlos scored, leading Orlando City past the Red Bulls.

Orlando City (8-2-5) stretched its league-best unbeaten streak to nine. The Red Bulls (6-7-2) had their two-match win streak snapped.

Florian Valot scored off a deflection in the 54th minute for the Red Bulls.

FIRE 2, IMPACT 2

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Robert Beric and Francisco Calvo scored to help Chicago to a draw with Montreal.

Calvo scored an empty-netter to pull Chicago even at 2-2 in the 73rd minute. Chicago (4-7-4) is unbeaten in its last three games with two wins.

Lassi Lappalainen and Maximiliano Urruti scored for Montreal (5-8-2) , which has lost four of its last five games.

NASHVILLE 0, REVOLUTION 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Joe Willis made three of his five saves in a four-minute span as Nashville and New England played to a scoreless draw.

Tajon Buchanan had three shots for the Revolution (5-3-7), including a header attempt in the 61st minute that Willis tapped over the crossbar. He had another shot deflected by Willis three minutes later.

Goalie Matt Turner had one save for Nashville (4-5-5), which had a player test positive for COVID-19 before traveling for the game. He did not travel and is in self quarantine. The rest of the team tested negative twice before heading to the game.

MINNESOTA UNITED 2, FC CINCINNATI 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Molino and Kei Kamara scored and Minnesota United picked up its first win in five games.

Dayne St. Clair made a diving save in the 83rd minute to help preserve the shutout for Minnesota (6-5-4).

Cincinnati (3-8-4) hasn’t scored in its last four contests.

NYCFC 3, INTER MIAMI 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alexandru Mitrita scored twice in the first half, leading New York City past Miami.

New York City (7-6-2) has won consecutive games since a 1-0 loss to Toronto on Sept. 23. Inter Miami (3-10-2) has lost three straight.

Anton Tinnerholm scored in the 35th minute for NYCFC. Alexander Ring assisted on all three goals.

Lewis Morgan scored in the 27th and 38th minutes for Miami.

SPORTING KC 2, DYNAMO 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Alan Pulido had his first multi-goal game in MLS, Gianluca Busio had two assists and Kansas City beat Houston.

Pulido scored in the 34th and 73rd minutes as Sporting (7-5-2) snapped a two-game skid.

Sam Junqua scored his first MLS goal for the Dynamo in the 84th minute. Houston (3-5-7) is winless, with three losses, in its last six games.

CREW 2, FC Dallas 2

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Pedro Santos had a goal and an assist for Columbus as the Crew tied Dallas and moved into a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Santos scored in the 62nd minute to forge the tie. Columbus (9-2-4) is tied for first in the conference with Toronto, which defeated Philadelphia on Saturday.

Youness Mokhtar tied the match at 1 two minutes into the second half off an assist from Santos.

Michael Barrios scored on a header in the 35th minute for Dallas (5-3-6), which has played consecutive draws. Reto Ziegler scored off a penalty-kick in the 53rd minute.

SOUNDERS 3, WHITECAPS 1

SEATTLE (AP) — João Paulo scored early in the second and Seattle scored all its goals after halftime in a win over Vancouver.

The match was a home game for Vancouver and was played at Century Link Field.

Paulo scored in the 46th minute from about 20 yards out to put Seattle (8-3-3) up 1-0. Seven minutes later, Vancouver’s Érik Godoy scored an own goal in an attempt to clear a center in front of the net. Raúl Ruidíaz scored his ninth goal of the season in the 58th minute on a header off a corner kick.

Freddy Montero got Vancouver (5-10-0) on the board when he scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute.

EARTHQUAKES 2, GALAXY 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Andy Ríos scored on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and San Jose beat Los Angeles.

The Earthquakes (4-6-5) have won two straight, both against Los Angeles teams. The Galaxy (4-7-3) have lost their last four.

Sebastian Lletget scored his sixth goal of the season to give the Galaxy a 1-0 lead four minutes in.

Twenty-year-old Marcos Lopez tied it at the 42nd minute mark with his first MLS goal, scoring on an uncontested shot from about 12 yards out.

