Preakness Chart

PREAKNESS STAKES CHART
Saturday Oct. 3, 2020
11th Race at Pimlico
1 3-16 Miles Dirt. Purse $1,000,000, 3-Year-Olds
Preakness Stakes 145th Running
Horse Wgt PP ST 1/4 1/2 3/4 Str Fin Jockey Odds
Swiss Skydiver 123 4 1 3-hd 5-½ 1-½ 1-½ 1-nk R. Albarado 11.70
Authentic 123 9 3 2-2 1-1½ 2-1 2-8 2-9¾ J. Velasquez 1.50
Jesus’ Team 126 6 4 6-hd 8-hd 7-hd 4-3 3-hd J. Toledo 40.90
Art Collector 126 3 5 4-hd 4-1 4-hd 3-1 4-1¼ B. Hernandez, Jr. 2.40
Max Player 126 8 11 9-½ 10-3½ 10-1 6-1 5-3¾ P. Lopez 11.50
Excession 126 1 9 11 11 11 8-1½ 6-1 S. Russell 56.40
Mr.Big News 126 2 8 10-2½ 9-1½ 8-1 9-½ 7-½ G. Saez 15.10
Thousand Words 126 5 2 1-hd 2-1½ 6-½ 7-1½ 8-4¾ F. Geroux 7.30
Ny Traffic 126 7 10 8-1½ 6-2½ 5-1 10-5½ 9-1¼ H. Karamanos 19.00
Pneumatic 126 10 6 5-3½ 3-hd 3-1½ 5-hd 10-10¼ J. Bravo 11.20
Liveyourbestlife 126 11 7 7-½ 7-hd 9-hd 11 11 T. McCarthy 34.70
Time 24.48 47.650 1:11.240 1:34.740 1:53.280.
4 (4) Swiss Skydiver 25.40 8.40 5.80
9 (9) Authentic 3.60 3.20
6 (6) Jesus’ Team 12.20

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-4-7-3/10/11-9-4) 6 Correct Paid $28,428.20.

$0.5 Pick 5 (4-7-3/10/11-9-4) 5 Correct Paid $34,423.60.

$0.5 Pick 4 (7-3/10/11-9-4) 4 Correct Paid $4,574.00.

$0.5 Pick 3 (3/10/11-9-4) 3 Correct Paid $369.20.

$1 Super High Five (4-9-6-3-8) paid $64,812.60.

$1 Trifecta (4-9-6) paid $1,205.70

$1 Daily Double (9-4) paid $150.60

$2 Daily Double (SPECIAL/PREAK 9-4) paid $154.80

$1 Exacta (4-9) paid $37.80

$1 Superfecta (4-9-6-3) paid $5,053.00;

Trainer: WinStar Farm, LLC.

Winner: Swiss Skydiver, Chestnut Filly, by Daredevil out of Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. Foaled Mar. 10, 2017 in Kentucky.

