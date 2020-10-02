|American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|New York
|-141
|Tampa
|Bay
|+131
|Oakland
|-115
|Houston
|+105
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Lakers
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CINCINNATI
|24
|21
|(46)
|South
|Florida
|at FLORIDA
|19½
|16½
|(57)
|South
|Carolina
|at GEORGIA ST
|PK
|1½
|(70)
|East
|Carolina
|North Carolina
|10
|14½
|(54)
|at
|BOSTON
|COLLEGE
|Virginia Tech
|10½
|12½
|(54)
|at
|DUKE
|at TENNESSEE
|11
|13
|(49½)
|Missouri
|Baylor
|2½
|2½
|(54)
|at
|WEST
|VIRGINIA
|at CLEMSON
|27½
|28½
|(55)
|Virginia
|at PITTSBURGH
|14½
|14
|(46½)
|NC
|State
|Oklahoma
|10½
|7½
|(63)
|at
|IOWA
|ST
|Memphis
|2½
|1
|(74½)
|at
|SMU
|at UCF
|18½
|21
|(71)
|Tulsa
|Arkansas St
|3½
|3
|(65½)
|at
|COASTAL
|CAROLINA
|Navy
|+1
|7
|(47)
|at
|AIR
|FORCE
|at KANSAS ST
|3½
|2
|(63½)
|Texas
|Tech
|Oklahoma St
|21½
|23
|(54)
|at
|KANSAS
|at UAB
|18½
|20½
|(54½)
|Utsa
|at TEXAS
|13
|10½
|(63)
|TCU
|at ALABAMA
|16½
|17½
|(54)
|Texas
|A&M
|at KENTUCKY
|7
|6½
|(62)
|Mississippi
|W Kentucky
|7
|7
|(53)
|at
|MIDDLE
|TENNESSEE
|at FAU
|7½
|6½
|(60½)
|Charlotte
|Georgia Southern
|15½
|20
|(49½)
|at
|LOUISIANA-MONROE
|at GEORGIA
|7
|7½
|(44½)
|Auburn
|LSU
|18½
|21
|(50½)
|at
|VANDERBILT
|at MISSISSIPPI STATE
|17
|17
|(69)
|Arkansas
|at NORTH TEXAS
|2½
|1½
|(71½)
|Southern
|Miss
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Indianapolis
|1½
|2½
|(43)
|at
|CHICAGO
|New Orleans
|5½
|3½
|(54)
|at
|DETROIT
|Arizona
|5
|3
|(51)
|at
|CAROLINA
|at CINCINNATI
|3
|2½
|(49)
|Jacksonville
|at DALLAS
|4½
|4½
|(56)
|Cleveland
|at HOUSTON
|4
|3½
|(53½)
|Minnesota
|Seattle
|6½
|6
|(54)
|at
|MIAMI
|at TAMPA BAY
|5½
|7
|(42½)
|LA
|Chargers
|Baltimore
|13½
|14
|(45½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at LA RAMS
|11½
|13½
|(48)
|NY
|Giants
|at KANSAS CITY
|7
|7
|(52½)
|New
|England
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|(53)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|6
|7
|(46)
|Philadelphia
|Monday
|at GREEN BAY
|6½
|7
|(56½)
|Atlanta
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
