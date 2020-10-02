American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE New York -141 Tampa Bay +131 Oakland -115 Houston +105 NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG LA Lakers OFF (OFF) Miami College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 24 21 (46) South Florida at FLORIDA 19½ 16½ (57) South Carolina at GEORGIA ST PK 1½ (70) East Carolina North Carolina 10 14½ (54) at BOSTON COLLEGE Virginia Tech 10½ 12½ (54) at DUKE at TENNESSEE 11 13 (49½) Missouri Baylor 2½ 2½ (54) at WEST VIRGINIA at CLEMSON 27½ 28½ (55) Virginia at PITTSBURGH 14½ 14 (46½) NC State Oklahoma 10½ 7½ (63) at IOWA ST Memphis 2½ 1 (74½) at SMU at UCF 18½ 21 (71) Tulsa Arkansas St 3½ 3 (65½) at COASTAL CAROLINA Navy +1 7 (47) at AIR FORCE at KANSAS ST 3½ 2 (63½) Texas Tech Oklahoma St 21½ 23 (54) at KANSAS at UAB 18½ 20½ (54½) Utsa at TEXAS 13 10½ (63) TCU at ALABAMA 16½ 17½ (54) Texas A&M at KENTUCKY 7 6½ (62) Mississippi W Kentucky 7 7 (53) at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at FAU 7½ 6½ (60½) Charlotte Georgia Southern 15½ 20 (49½) at LOUISIANA-MONROE at GEORGIA 7 7½ (44½) Auburn LSU 18½ 21 (50½) at VANDERBILT at MISSISSIPPI STATE 17 17 (69) Arkansas at NORTH TEXAS 2½ 1½ (71½) Southern Miss NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Indianapolis 1½ 2½ (43) at CHICAGO New Orleans 5½ 3½ (54) at DETROIT Arizona 5 3 (51) at CAROLINA at CINCINNATI 3 2½ (49) Jacksonville at DALLAS 4½ 4½ (56) Cleveland at HOUSTON 4 3½ (53½) Minnesota Seattle 6½ 6 (54) at MIAMI at TAMPA BAY 5½ 7 (42½) LA Chargers Baltimore 13½ 14 (45½) at WASHINGTON at LA RAMS 11½ 13½ (48) NY Giants at KANSAS CITY 7 7 (52½) New England Buffalo 3 3 (53) at LAS VEGAS at SAN FRANCISCO 6 7 (46) Philadelphia Monday at GREEN BAY 6½ 7 (56½) Atlanta

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.