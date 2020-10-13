|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Los Angeles
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|College Football
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
|7½
|7½
|(58½)
|Coastal
|Carolina
|Thursday
|at ARKANSAS ST
|3½
|3½
|(71½)
|Georgia
|St
|Friday
|SMU
|7½
|6
|(64½)
|at
|TULANE
|BYU
|4½
|5
|(63)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Saturday
|at VIRGINIA TECH
|10½
|11½
|(62½)
|Boston
|College
|at MIAMI
|9½
|10½
|(49)
|Pittsburgh
|at TEMPLE
|9½
|11
|(54½)
|South
|Florida
|Navy
|1½
|2
|(60½)
|at
|EAST
|CAROLINA
|at NC STATE
|4½
|4½
|(59½)
|Duke
|Virginia
|PK
|3
|(62½)
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|Auburn
|3
|3
|(51½)
|at
|SOUTH
|CAROLINA
|North Carolina
|8½
|13½
|(63½)
|at
|FLORIDA
|ST
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|23
|22½
|(51½)
|Kansas
|Liberty
|PK
|3½
|(53)
|at
|SYRACUSE
|Clemson
|26
|27
|(63½)
|at
|GEORGIA
|TECH
|at TENNESSEE
|6
|6
|(46½)
|Kentucky
|at SOUTH ALABAMA
|3
|2½
|(58)
|Texas
|State
|at UAB
|12
|13½
|(44½)
|W
|Kentucky
|Mississippi
|4
|3
|(76½)
|at
|ARKANSAS
|Texas A&M
|4
|6½
|(54½)
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|STATE
|Cincinnati
|3½
|3
|(44)
|at
|TULSA
|UCF
|2½
|3½
|(75)
|at
|MEMPHIS
|Army
|7
|7
|(49½)
|at
|UTSA
|at NOTRE DAME
|14
|17
|(64)
|Louisville
|at FLORIDA
|10
|11½
|(73½)
|LSU
|at MIDDLE TENNESSEE
|7
|6½
|(71½)
|North
|Texas
|at CHARLOTTE
|6½
|7½
|(56)
|FIU
|Marshall
|13½
|14
|(51½)
|at
|LOUISIANA
|TECH
|at ALABAMA
|7½
|6
|(57)
|Georgia
|Southern Miss
|3½
|5
|(55½)
|at
|UTEP
|at GEORGIA SOUTHERN
|27½
|29
|(63)
|UMass
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|2½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Detroit
|1
|3½
|(54½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|5
|3½
|(54½)
|Atlanta
|at TENNESSEE
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|at NY GIANTS
|3
|3
|(43)
|Washington
|at PITTSBURGH
|4
|3½
|(51)
|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|8
|8
|(47½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|9
|8
|(46½)
|Cincinnati
|Green Bay
|+1½
|1½
|(54)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|LA Rams
|+3
|3½
|(50½)
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|at MIAMI
|10
|8½
|(47½)
|NY
|Jets
|at NEW ENGLAND
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|Monday
|Arizona
|+3
|2½
|(54½)
|at
|DALLAS
|Kansas City
|3
|3½
|(55½)
|at
|BUFFALO
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
