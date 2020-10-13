Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Los Angeles OFF Atlanta OFF American League Tampa Bay OFF Houston OFF College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 7½ 7½ (58½) Coastal Carolina Thursday at ARKANSAS ST 3½ 3½ (71½) Georgia St Friday SMU 7½ 6 (64½) at TULANE BYU 4½ 5 (63) at HOUSTON Saturday at VIRGINIA TECH 10½ 11½ (62½) Boston College at MIAMI 9½ 10½ (49) Pittsburgh at TEMPLE 9½ 11 (54½) South Florida Navy 1½ 2 (60½) at EAST CAROLINA at NC STATE 4½ 4½ (59½) Duke Virginia PK 3 (62½) at WAKE FOREST Auburn 3 3 (51½) at SOUTH CAROLINA North Carolina 8½ 13½ (63½) at FLORIDA ST at WEST VIRGINIA 23 22½ (51½) Kansas Liberty PK 3½ (53) at SYRACUSE Clemson 26 27 (63½) at GEORGIA TECH at TENNESSEE 6 6 (46½) Kentucky at SOUTH ALABAMA 3 2½ (58) Texas State at UAB 12 13½ (44½) W Kentucky Mississippi 4 3 (76½) at ARKANSAS Texas A&M 4 6½ (54½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE Cincinnati 3½ 3 (44) at TULSA UCF 2½ 3½ (75) at MEMPHIS Army 7 7 (49½) at UTSA at NOTRE DAME 14 17 (64) Louisville at FLORIDA 10 11½ (73½) LSU at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 7 6½ (71½) North Texas at CHARLOTTE 6½ 7½ (56) FIU Marshall 13½ 14 (51½) at LOUISIANA TECH at ALABAMA 7½ 6 (57) Georgia Southern Miss 3½ 5 (55½) at UTEP at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 27½ 29 (63) UMass NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (44) Chicago Detroit 1 3½ (54½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 5 3½ (54½) Atlanta at TENNESSEE OFF OFF (OFF) Houston at NY GIANTS 3 3 (43) Washington at PITTSBURGH 4 3½ (51) Cleveland Baltimore 8 8 (47½) at PHILADELPHIA at INDIANAPOLIS 9 8 (46½) Cincinnati Green Bay +1½ 1½ (54) at TAMPA BAY LA Rams +3 3½ (50½) at SAN FRANCISCO at MIAMI 10 8½ (47½) NY Jets at NEW ENGLAND OFF OFF (OFF) Denver Monday Arizona +3 2½ (54½) at DALLAS Kansas City 3 3½ (55½) at BUFFALO

