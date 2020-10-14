Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Los Angeles -185 Atlanta +170 American League Tampa Bay -141 Houston +131 College Football Wednesday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 7½ 7½ (58½) Coastal Carolina Thursday at ARKANSAS ST 3½ 3½ (72) Georgia St Friday SMU 7½ 6½ (64½) at TULANE BYU 4½ 5 (62½) at HOUSTON Saturday at VIRGINIA TECH 10½ 12 (62) Boston College at MIAMI 9½ 10½ (48½) Pittsburgh at TEMPLE 9½ 10½ (54½) South Florida at EAST CAROLINA +1½ 1½ (59½) Navy at NC STATE 4½ 4½ (59½) Duke Virginia PK 2½ (61) at WAKE FOREST Auburn 3 3 (51½) at SOUTH CAROLINA North Carolina 8½ 13½ (64) at FLORIDA ST at WEST VIRGINIA 23 22½ (51½) Kansas Liberty PK 3½ (53) at SYRACUSE Clemson 26 27 (63½) at GEORGIA TECH at TENNESSEE 6 6 (46½) Kentucky at SOUTH ALABAMA 3 2½ (58½) Texas State at UAB 12 13½ (44½) W Kentucky Mississippi 4 3 (76) at ARKANSAS Texas A&M 4 6½ (54) at MISSISSIPPI STATE Cincinnati 3½ 3 (44) at TULSA UCF 2½ 3½ (75) at MEMPHIS Army 7 7 (49½) at UTSA at NOTRE DAME 14 16½ (64) Louisville at FLORIDA 10 11½ (73½) LSU at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 7 6½ (72) North Texas at CHARLOTTE 6½ 7 (53½) FIU Marshall 13½ 13½ (51½) at LOUISIANA TECH at ALABAMA 7½ 6 (57) Georgia Southern Miss 3½ 6½ (55½) at UTEP at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 27½ 31½ (63½) UMass NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (44½) Chicago Detroit 1 3½ (54½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 5 3½ (55) Atlanta at TENNESSEE 3 3 (54½) Houston at NY GIANTS 3 2½ (43) Washington at PITTSBURGH 4 3½ (51) Cleveland Baltimore 8 7½ (47½) at PHILADELPHIA at INDIANAPOLIS 9 8 (46½) Cincinnati Green Bay +1½ 2 (54) at TAMPA BAY LA Rams +3 3½ (51) at SAN FRANCISCO at MIAMI 10 8½ (47½) NY Jets at NEW ENGLAND 9½ 9½ (46½) Denver Monday Arizona +3 2½ (54½) at DALLAS Kansas City 3 3½ (57½) at BUFFALO

