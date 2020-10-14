Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 11:33 am
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Los Angeles -185 Atlanta +170
American League
Tampa Bay -141 Houston +131
College Football
Wednesday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (58½) Coastal Carolina
Thursday
at ARKANSAS ST (72) Georgia St
Friday
SMU (64½) at TULANE
BYU 5 (62½) at HOUSTON
Saturday
at VIRGINIA TECH 10½ 12 (62) Boston College
at MIAMI 10½ (48½) Pittsburgh
at TEMPLE 10½ (54½) South Florida
at EAST CAROLINA +1½ (59½) Navy
at NC STATE (59½) Duke
Virginia PK (61) at WAKE FOREST
Auburn 3 3 (51½) at SOUTH CAROLINA
North Carolina 13½ (64) at FLORIDA ST
at WEST VIRGINIA 23 22½ (51½) Kansas
Liberty PK (53) at SYRACUSE
Clemson 26 27 (63½) at GEORGIA TECH
at TENNESSEE 6 6 (46½) Kentucky
at SOUTH ALABAMA 3 (58½) Texas State
at UAB 12 13½ (44½) W Kentucky
Mississippi 4 3 (76) at ARKANSAS
Texas A&M 4 (54) at MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cincinnati 3 (44) at TULSA
UCF (75) at MEMPHIS
Army 7 7 (49½) at UTSA
at NOTRE DAME 14 16½ (64) Louisville
at FLORIDA 10 11½ (73½) LSU
at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 7 (72) North Texas
at CHARLOTTE 7 (53½) FIU
Marshall 13½ 13½ (51½) at LOUISIANA TECH
at ALABAMA 6 (57) Georgia
Southern Miss (55½) at UTEP
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 27½ 31½ (63½) UMass
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CAROLINA (44½) Chicago
Detroit 1 (54½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 5 (55) Atlanta
at TENNESSEE 3 3 (54½) Houston
at NY GIANTS 3 (43) Washington
at PITTSBURGH 4 (51) Cleveland
Baltimore 8 (47½) at PHILADELPHIA
at INDIANAPOLIS 9 8 (46½) Cincinnati
Green Bay +1½ 2 (54) at TAMPA BAY
LA Rams +3 (51) at SAN FRANCISCO
at MIAMI 10 (47½) NY Jets
at NEW ENGLAND (46½) Denver
Monday
Arizona +3 (54½) at DALLAS
Kansas City 3 (57½) at BUFFALO

