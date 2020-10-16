Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Los Angeles -215 Atlanta +195 American League Tampa Bay -133 Houston +123 College Football Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG SMU 7½ 6½ (65) at TULANE BYU 4½ 5 (60½) at HOUSTON Saturday at VIRGINIA TECH 10½ 13 (62) Boston College at MIAMI 9½ 13½ (47½) Pittsburgh at TEMPLE 9½ 11 (54½) South Florida Navy 1½ 2½ (55½) at EAST CAROLINA at NC STATE 4½ 4½ (60) Duke Virginia PK 2½ (58½) at WAKE FOREST Auburn 3 3½ (51½) at SOUTH CAROLINA North Carolina 8½ 13½ (64) at FLORIDA ST at WEST VIRGINIA 23 22½ (51½) Kansas Liberty PK 3 (53) at SYRACUSE Clemson 26 27 (63½) at GEORGIA TECH at TENNESSEE 6 6 (45½) Kentucky at SOUTH ALABAMA 3 3 (58) Texas State at UAB 12 13½ (44½) W Kentucky Mississippi 4 1½ (75) at ARKANSAS Texas A&M 4 5 (54½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE UCF 2½ 3 (73½) at MEMPHIS Army 7 7½ (49) at UTSA at NOTRE DAME 14 17 (62) Louisville at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 7 6½ (72) North Texas Marshall 13½ 13½ (50) at LOUISIANA TECH at ALABAMA 7½ 4½ (57) Georgia Southern Miss 3½ 6½ (54½) at UTEP at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 27½ 31 (63) UMass NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CAROLINA 2½ 1½ (44½) Chicago Detroit 1 3 (54½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 5 4 (54) Atlanta at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (53) Houston at NY GIANTS 3 3 (43) Washington at PITTSBURGH 4 3½ (51) Cleveland Baltimore 8 7½ (47½) at PHILADELPHIA at INDIANAPOLIS 9 8 (46½) Cincinnati Green Bay +1½ 1 (55½) at TAMPA BAY LA Rams +3 3 (51½) at SAN FRANCISCO at MIAMI 10 10 (47) NY Jets at NEW ENGLAND 9½ 9½ (45) Denver Monday Arizona +3 1 (55) at DALLAS Kansas City 3 4½ (57½) at BUFFALO

