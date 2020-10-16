Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 16, 2020 5:33 pm
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at VIRGINIA TECH 10½ 13 (63) Boston College
at MIAMI 13 (47½) Pittsburgh
at TEMPLE 13 (53) South Florida
Navy (56) at EAST CAROLINA
at NC STATE 4 (59) Duke
Virginia PK (57½) at WAKE FOREST
Auburn 3 (52½) at SOUTH CAROLINA
North Carolina 13½ (64) at FLORIDA ST
at WEST VIRGINIA 23 22 (49) Kansas
Liberty PK (54½) at SYRACUSE
Clemson 26 27 (64½) at GEORGIA TECH
at TENNESSEE 6 (45½) Kentucky
at SOUTH ALABAMA 3 (58) Texas State
at UAB 12 13½ (44½) W Kentucky
Mississippi 4 (76½) at ARKANSAS
Texas A&M 4 5 (55½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE
UCF (75) at MEMPHIS
Army 7 8 (49) at UTSA
at NOTRE DAME 14 16½ (61½) Louisville
at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 7 6 (72) North Texas
Marshall 13½ 13½ (49) at LOUISIANA TECH
at ALABAMA (58) Georgia
at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 27½ 31 (63½) UMass
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CAROLINA (44½) Chicago
Detroit 1 3 (54½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 5 4 (54) Atlanta
at TENNESSEE 3 (53) Houston
at NY GIANTS 3 3 (42½) Washington
at PITTSBURGH 4 (51) Cleveland
Baltimore 8 (47) at PHILADELPHIA
at INDIANAPOLIS 9 8 (46) Cincinnati
Green Bay +1½ 1 (55) at TAMPA BAY
LA Rams +3 3 (51½) at SAN FRANCISCO
at MIAMI 10 (47) NY Jets
at NEW ENGLAND 9 (45) Denver
Monday
Arizona +3 1 (55) at DALLAS
Kansas City 3 (57½) at BUFFALO

