College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at VIRGINIA TECH 10½ 13 (63) Boston College at MIAMI 9½ 13 (47½) Pittsburgh at TEMPLE 9½ 13 (53) South Florida Navy 1½ 2½ (56) at EAST CAROLINA at NC STATE 4½ 4 (59) Duke Virginia PK 2½ (57½) at WAKE FOREST Auburn 3 2½ (52½) at SOUTH CAROLINA North Carolina 8½ 13½ (64) at FLORIDA ST at WEST VIRGINIA 23 22 (49) Kansas Liberty PK 2½ (54½) at SYRACUSE Clemson 26 27 (64½) at GEORGIA TECH at TENNESSEE 6 6½ (45½) Kentucky at SOUTH ALABAMA 3 3½ (58) Texas State at UAB 12 13½ (44½) W Kentucky Mississippi 4 1½ (76½) at ARKANSAS Texas A&M 4 5 (55½) at MISSISSIPPI STATE UCF 2½ 2½ (75) at MEMPHIS Army 7 8 (49) at UTSA at NOTRE DAME 14 16½ (61½) Louisville at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 7 6 (72) North Texas Marshall 13½ 13½ (49) at LOUISIANA TECH at ALABAMA 7½ 4½ (58) Georgia at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 27½ 31 (63½) UMass NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CAROLINA 2½ 1½ (44½) Chicago Detroit 1 3 (54½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 5 4 (54) Atlanta at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (53) Houston at NY GIANTS 3 3 (42½) Washington at PITTSBURGH 4 3½ (51) Cleveland Baltimore 8 9½ (47) at PHILADELPHIA at INDIANAPOLIS 9 8 (46) Cincinnati Green Bay +1½ 1 (55) at TAMPA BAY LA Rams +3 3 (51½) at SAN FRANCISCO at MIAMI 10 9½ (47) NY Jets at NEW ENGLAND 9½ 9 (45) Denver Monday Arizona +3 1 (55) at DALLAS Kansas City 3 4½ (57½) at BUFFALO

