|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CAROLINA
|2½
|1
|(45)
|Chicago
|Detroit
|1
|3
|(54½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|5
|4
|(54)
|Atlanta
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|3½
|(53½)
|Houston
|at NY GIANTS
|3
|2½
|(43)
|Washington
|at PITTSBURGH
|4
|3½
|(51)
|Cleveland
|Baltimore
|8
|9½
|(46½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|9
|7½
|(46)
|Cincinnati
|Green Bay
|+1½
|1
|(55)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|LA Rams
|+3
|3
|(51½)
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|at MIAMI
|10
|9
|(47)
|NY
|Jets
|at NEW ENGLAND
|9½
|8
|(45)
|Denver
|Monday
|Arizona
|+3
|1
|(55)
|at
|DALLAS
|Kansas City
|3
|4½
|(57)
|at
|BUFFALO
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments