By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 5:09 pm
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CAROLINA 1 (45) Chicago
Detroit 1 3 (54½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 5 4 (54) Atlanta
at TENNESSEE 3 (53½) Houston
at NY GIANTS 3 (43) Washington
at PITTSBURGH 4 (51) Cleveland
Baltimore 8 (46½) at PHILADELPHIA
at INDIANAPOLIS 9 (46) Cincinnati
Green Bay +1½ 1 (55) at TAMPA BAY
LA Rams +3 3 (51½) at SAN FRANCISCO
at MIAMI 10 9 (47) NY Jets
at NEW ENGLAND 8 (45) Denver
Monday
Arizona +3 1 (55) at DALLAS
Kansas City 3 (57) at BUFFALO

