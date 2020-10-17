NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CAROLINA 2½ 1 (45) Chicago Detroit 1 3 (54½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 5 4 (54) Atlanta at TENNESSEE 3 3½ (53½) Houston at NY GIANTS 3 2½ (43) Washington at PITTSBURGH 4 3½ (51) Cleveland Baltimore 8 9½ (46½) at PHILADELPHIA at INDIANAPOLIS 9 7½ (46) Cincinnati Green Bay +1½ 1 (55) at TAMPA BAY LA Rams +3 3 (51½) at SAN FRANCISCO at MIAMI 10 9 (47) NY Jets at NEW ENGLAND 9½ 8 (45) Denver Monday Arizona +3 1 (55) at DALLAS Kansas City 3 4½ (57) at BUFFALO

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

