By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 5:04 pm
MLB
World Series
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers OFF Tampa Bay OFF
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland 3 (50½) at CINCINNATI
at WASHINGTON +3 1 (45) Dallas
at ATLANTA (55) Detroit
at NEW ORLEANS 7 (50) Carolina
Buffalo 10 10 (46) at NY JETS
Green Bay 4 (57) at HOUSTON
Seattle 3 (55) at ARIZONA
at NEW ENGLAND 4 2 (45) San Francisco
Kansas City (44) at DENVER
Tampa Bay PK 4 (52) at LAS VEGAS
at TENNESSEE +2 (51) Pittsburgh
at LA CHARGERS (49) Jacksonville
Monday
at LA RAMS 7 6 (45) Chicago

