|MLB
|World Series
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cleveland
|3½
|3
|(50½)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at WASHINGTON
|+3
|1
|(45)
|Dallas
|at ATLANTA
|1½
|2½
|(55)
|Detroit
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7½
|7
|(50)
|Carolina
|Buffalo
|10
|10
|(46)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|Green Bay
|4
|3½
|(57)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Seattle
|3
|3½
|(55)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at NEW ENGLAND
|4
|2
|(45)
|San
|Francisco
|Kansas City
|7½
|7½
|(44)
|at
|DENVER
|Tampa Bay
|PK
|4
|(52)
|at
|LAS
|VEGAS
|at TENNESSEE
|+2
|1½
|(51)
|Pittsburgh
|at LA CHARGERS
|7½
|7½
|(49)
|Jacksonville
|Monday
|at LA RAMS
|7
|6
|(45)
|Chicago
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
