MLB World Series FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers OFF Tampa Bay OFF NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 3½ 3 (50½) at CINCINNATI at WASHINGTON +3 1 (45) Dallas at ATLANTA 1½ 2½ (55) Detroit at NEW ORLEANS 7½ 7 (50) Carolina Buffalo 10 10 (46) at NY JETS Green Bay 4 3½ (57) at HOUSTON Seattle 3 3½ (55) at ARIZONA at NEW ENGLAND 4 2 (45) San Francisco Kansas City 7½ 7½ (44) at DENVER Tampa Bay PK 4 (52) at LAS VEGAS at TENNESSEE +2 1½ (51) Pittsburgh at LA CHARGERS 7½ 7½ (49) Jacksonville Monday at LA RAMS 7 6 (45) Chicago

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

