By The Associated Press

College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 6½ 5½ (51) South Alabama Colorado St +2 1½ (59) at FRESNO ST Friday at TULSA 18½ 17 (61) East Carolina Minnesota 17½ 20 (61) at MARYLAND Hawaii 1½ 1 (60) at WYOMING Saturday at MICHIGAN 23½ 24½ (53) Michigan St Wake Forest 10½ 11 (59) at SYRACUSE North Carolina 6 6½ (61½) at VIRGINIA at FAU 7½ 5 (47½) Utsa at WEST VIRGINIA 3½ 3½ (45½) Kansas St at CLEMSON 31½ 31 (61) Boston College Virginia Tech 2½ 3½ (67½) at LOUISVILLE Notre Dame 20 20 (57) at GEORGIA TECH at DUKE 11 9½ (56) Charlotte Coastal Carolina 1½ 2½ (61½) at GEORGIA ST Indiana 13 10 (52½) at RUTGERS Ohio State 9½ 11½ (63½) at PENN ST at CINCINNATI 6 6½ (55½) Memphis Purdue 5 7 (58½) at ILLINOIS San Diego St 7 7½ (43½) at UTAH ST at BYU 28½ 29 (52) W Kentucky Boise St 9½ 14 (49) at AIR FORCE Nevada 10 14 (59½) at UNLV at SOUTHERN MISS 3½ 1 (56½) Rice at SMU 16 13 (59½) Navy at IOWA 3½ 2½ (46½) Northwestern at OKLAHOMA ST 3 3½ (58½) Texas Wisconsin 10 3 (47) at NEBRASKA Oklahoma 15½ 14½ (68½) at TEXAS TECH at TULANE 1 3½ (59½) Temple Louisiana-Lafayette 16½ 16 (55½) at TEXAS STATE at ARKANSAS ST 4½ 2½ (72) Troy TCU PK 2½ (48) at BAYLOR UCF 3½ 2½ (82½) at HOUSTON Iowa St 28½ 28½ (52) at KANSAS LSU +1 3 (65) at AUBURN UAB 9½ 12 (46½) at LOUISIANA TECH Mississippi 17 17 (64) at VANDERBILT Appalachian St 31½ 32 (55) at LOUISIANA-MONROE at ALABAMA 32½ 31 (63½) Mississippi State at TEXAS A&M 11½ 12½ (54½) Arkansas at FLORIDA 11½ 13 (61½) Missouri Georgia 14½ 15 (42½) at KENTUCKY at SAN JOSE ST 13½ 13½ (58) New Mexico NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CAROLINA 3 2½ (49) Atlanta Sunday Indianapolis 2 2½ (50) at DETROIT at GREEN BAY 7½ 6½ (53½) Minnesota at BUFFALO 3 3½ (42½) New England Tennessee 4 6 (54½) at CINCINNATI at CLEVELAND 3 2½ (53) Las Vegas at KANSAS CITY 20 19½ (49) NY Jets LA Rams 3½ 4 (46) at MIAMI New Orleans 3 4 (43½) at CHICAGO at SEATTLE 5 3 (53½) San Francisco at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 7½ (43½) Dallas LA Chargers 1 3 (44) at DENVER at BALTIMORE 5½ 3½ (46½) Pittsburgh Monday Tampa Bay 8½ 10½ (46) at NY GIANTS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

