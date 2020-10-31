|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Indianapolis
|2
|3
|(50)
|at
|DETROIT
|at GREEN BAY
|7½
|6½
|(50)
|Minnesota
|at BUFFALO
|3
|4
|(40½)
|New
|England
|Tennessee
|4
|7
|(51)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at CLEVELAND
|3
|2½
|(49½)
|Las
|Vegas
|at KANSAS CITY
|20
|19½
|(49)
|NY
|Jets
|LA Rams
|3½
|3½
|(45½)
|at
|MIAMI
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|(42½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at SEATTLE
|5
|3
|(53½)
|San
|Francisco
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|11
|(43)
|Dallas
|LA Chargers
|1
|3½
|(44½)
|at
|DENVER
|at BALTIMORE
|5½
|4
|(46½)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday
|Tampa Bay
|8½
|13
|(45)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
