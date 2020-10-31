NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Indianapolis 2 3 (50) at DETROIT at GREEN BAY 7½ 6½ (50) Minnesota at BUFFALO 3 4 (40½) New England Tennessee 4 7 (51) at CINCINNATI at CLEVELAND 3 2½ (49½) Las Vegas at KANSAS CITY 20 19½ (49) NY Jets LA Rams 3½ 3½ (45½) at MIAMI New Orleans 3 4 (42½) at CHICAGO at SEATTLE 5 3 (53½) San Francisco at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 11 (43) Dallas LA Chargers 1 3½ (44½) at DENVER at BALTIMORE 5½ 4 (46½) Pittsburgh Monday Tampa Bay 8½ 13 (45) at NY GIANTS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.