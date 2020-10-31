Trending:
By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 5:05 pm
< a min read
      
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Indianapolis 2 3 (50) at DETROIT
at GREEN BAY (50) Minnesota
at BUFFALO 3 4 (40½) New England
Tennessee 4 7 (51) at CINCINNATI
at CLEVELAND 3 (49½) Las Vegas
at KANSAS CITY 20 19½ (49) NY Jets
LA Rams (45½) at MIAMI
New Orleans 3 4 (42½) at CHICAGO
at SEATTLE 5 3 (53½) San Francisco
at PHILADELPHIA 11 (43) Dallas
LA Chargers 1 (44½) at DENVER
at BALTIMORE 4 (46½) Pittsburgh
Monday
Tampa Bay 13 (45) at NY GIANTS

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

