Purdue: Football coach Brohm tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated Press
October 18, 2020 3:36 pm
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Sunday.

Brohm is awaiting a second test to confirm the initial result and is isolating at his home, Purdue’s athletic department said in a statement.

He is expected to speak with reporters during his regularly scheduled Zoom call Monday morning.

The Boilermakers are scheduled to host Iowa in their season opener Saturday when the Big Ten Conference begins its virus-delayed, eight-game, conference-only season.

Other major-college football coaches known to have tested positive for COVID-19 include Florida’s Dan Mullen, Alabama’s Nick Saban, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin and Kansas’ Les Miles. Saban was cleared to coach the Crimson Tide on Saturday, three days after a false positive test.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

