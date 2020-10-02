On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Quagliarella moves past Vialli on Sampdoria scoring chart

By The Associated Press
October 2, 2020 4:51 pm
FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fabio Quagliarella’s penalty while beating Fiorentina 2-1 on Friday moved him past Gianluca Vialli for third on the list of Sampdoria’s all-time scorers in Serie A.

The 37-year-old Quagliarella earned the penalty late in the first half and converted for his 86th top-flight goal for Sampdoria.

Current Italy coach Roberto Mancini tops the Sampdoria scoring list with 132, followed by Adriano Bassetto’s 89.

Dušan Vlahović equalized for Fiorentina in the 71st with a shot from the center of the area.

Valero Verre won it with a lob to finish a counterattack.

Federico Chiesa, likely playing his final match with Fiorentina ahead of an anticipated transfer to Juventus, hit the post in added time.

Earlier, Sampdoria had a goal from Morten Thorsby waived by the VAR for a handball.

Fiorentina and Sampdoria each have three points from the opening three rounds.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

