Querrey accused of leaving Russia despite virus positive

By The Associated Press
October 15, 2020 9:47 am
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — U.S. tennis player Sam Querrey was placed in isolation by Russian authorities after testing positive for the coronavirus but left the country on a private plane, organizers of the St. Petersburg Open said on Thursday.

The tournament said Querrey and his wife tested positive on Sunday, the day before main draw play started. They tested negative on arrival in Russia four days earlier. He was withdrawn from the competition and the family was asked to isolate together at a hotel.

In a statement, the tournament said Querrey did not open the door to doctors who came to examine the family on Monday, saying his baby son was sleeping, and the family then left the hotel before a second scheduled examination the next day.

“Sam Querrey, as the hotel’s security cameras identified, left the hotel together with his family at 5:45 a.m. on Oct. 13 without informing the reception service. As Querrey told an ATP representative, he left Russia with his family on a private plane,” the tournament said, citing information from the ATP Tour.

There was no immediate comment from the tour or from a spokesperson for Querrey, who is ranked 49th in the world.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

