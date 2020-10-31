Trending:
Ragas, Lewis help Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 44-34

By The Associated Press
October 31, 2020 11:54 pm
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Trey Ragas and Levi Lewis accounted for three touchdowns apiece, leading Louisiana-Lafayette to a 44-34 victory over Texas State on Saturday night.

Ragas ran for 131 yards and had scoring runs of 3, 2 and 7 yards.

Lewis was 22-of-32 passing for 332 yards, and each of his scores were in the first half: a 46-yard touchdown pass to Calif Gossett, a 12-yard TD run, and a 1-yard scoring toss to Kyren Lacy that gave Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 34-21 halftime lead.

Brady McBride was 14-of-32 passing for 166 yards for Texas State (1-7, 1-3). He threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Marcell Barbee but also three interceptions in the first half. Brock Sturges had 128 yards rushing on 17 carries, including touchdown runs of 10 and 18 yards in the second half.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

