On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Rangers beat Celtic 2-0 for statement win in Old Firm derby

By The Associated Press
October 17, 2020 10:24 am
< a min read
      

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Rangers signaled its intention to deprive Celtic of an unprecedented 10th straight Scottish league title by beating its fierce rival 2-0 away on Saturday in the first Old Firm derby without fans.

The win — secured by two goals from center back Connor Goldson — allowed Rangers to open up a four-point lead over Celtic, which has a game in hand in second place.

Missing star striker Odsonne Edouard and midfield regular Ryan Christie, the home side was outplayed by its Glasgow rival and didn’t have a shot on target at Celtic Park.

Steven Gerrard’s side looks a different proposition this season and stayed unbeaten after 11 games. The team has conceded just three goals and scored 26 — one more than Celtic.

        Insight by Micro Focus Government Solutions: Learn how the combatant command works 24/7 to coordinate within the Pentagon, help protect assets and trip up adversaries in the cyber realm in this free webinar.

Goldson headed in James Tavernier’s free kick to put Rangers in front in the ninth minute and doubled his goal tally in the 54th by bundling the ball home from close range.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 The D.C. Digital Transformation Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully touches asteroid