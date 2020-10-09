Rapids game against Galaxy postponed

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
October 9, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — The match between the Colorado Rapids and the LA Galaxy scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after a Rapids player tested positive for the coronavirus.

It is the fourth Rapids match to be postponed because of positive tests for COVID-19.

Twelve staff members and five players have tested positive since Sept 24. Matches against Sporting Kansas City, the Portland Timbers and LAFC were postponed earlier.

The last time the Rapids played was Sept. 23 when they downed the San Jose Earthquakes 5-0.

The match against the the Galaxy has not yet been rescheduled.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

