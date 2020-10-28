NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis was arrested in New York on charges including assault after police say he hit his girlfriend in the face.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at a luxury high-rise in midtown Manhattan, where a 20-year-old woman told police she went to visit her boyfriend and the two got into a verbal dispute, a police spokeswoman said.

Davis then hit the woman in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone and broke its screen, Detective Sophia Mason said in a statement.

According to a criminal complaint, the woman’s son was standing next to her when Davis hit her, causing the son to fall.

Davis was arraigned Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of assault, attempted assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, aggravated harassment and harassment.

Defense attorney Greg Esposito said his client denies the charges and he declined further comment. Davis was released on his own recognizance and his next court date was set for Dec. 11.

The Raptors said they were aware of reports about the incident and were gathering more information.

Davis, a 23-year-old guard, played college basketball at Mississippi before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent before the start of the 2019-20 season. He averaged 7.5 points per game and was named to the league’s All-Rookie Second Team.

