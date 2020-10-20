Trending:
Rays, Dodgers set lineups for Game 1 of the World Series

By The Associated Press
October 20, 2020 5:22 pm
1 min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cody Bellinger was in his normal spot in the starting lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bellinger was batting sixth and playing center field Tuesday night, two days after knocking his right shoulder out of whack during his emphatic celebration after hitting a go-ahead homer in the clinching Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

Tampa Bay first baseman Yandy Diaz was in the leadoff spot with the Rays facing left-hander Clayton Kershaw, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner pitching close to his Dallas home.

The rest of the Rays lineup had second baseman Brandon Lowe batting second, ahead of Randy Arozarena, who has seven homers this postseason. Right fielder Hunter Renfroe was batting fourth, followed by left fielder Manuel Margot, third baseman Joey Wendle, shortstop Willy Adames, center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino.

Kiermaier was still dealing with a sore left wrist after getting hit by a 99 mph fastball in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against Houston.

Right fielder Mookie Betts was leading off for the Dodgers against Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow. NLCS MVP shortstop Corey Seager was in the No. 2 spot, followed by third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy, designated hitter Will Smith, Bellinger, second baseman Chris Taylor, left fielder Joc Pederson and catcher Austin Barnes

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

