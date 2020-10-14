On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Real Salt Lake ends 3-game skid, tops Timbers 2-1

By The Associated Press
October 14, 2020 11:52 pm
< a min read
      

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Douglas Martínez scored his first MLS goal, Damir Kreilach added a goal and Real Salt Lake snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake (5-7-6) won for the first time since a 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Sept. 23.

Portland (9-5-3) had its five-game win streak snapped , losing for the first time since dropping a decision to Los Angeles FC on Sept. 13.

Goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic charged off his line to stop a ball from beyond midfield by Cristhian Paredes but couldn’t control it, and Martínez put away an empty-netter to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Kreilach scored on a volley off a corner kick by Pablo Ruiz, making it 2-0 in the 26th.

Bill Tuiloma’s header off a free kick by Diego Valeri capped the scoring in the 77th minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|20 Precision Strike Technology Symposium...
10|20 2020 Leidos Supplier Innovation &...
10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MQ-8B Fire Scout takes off aboard the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords