On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Record breaker: Ajax’s 13-0 win is biggest in Dutch league

By The Associated Press
October 24, 2020 3:43 pm
< a min read
      

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax routed VVV-Venlo 13-0 on Saturday for the biggest victory in Dutch league history.

All the goals came within 66 minutes as the margin of success eclipsed Ajax’s 12-1 victory over Vitesse in 1972 in the Eredivisie.

Lassina Traore scored five times — the first Ajax player to do so in a league game since Marco van Basten in 1985 — and the 19-year-old forward also had three assists.

There were doubles Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, who netted the 12th-minute opener, and substitute Klaas-Jan huntelaar, whose penalty and second goal came within two minutes.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn about the range of data practices and strategies needed for today’s policy and compliance environment in this free webinar.

The record 13th goal by the Dutch champions came from Lisandro Martinez in the 78th.

It fell a goal short of matching the club’s record 14-0 win over Luxembourg Red Boys Differdange in 1984 in the now-defunct UEFA Cup.

Ajax was leading only 4-0 at the time host VVV-Venlo had Christian Kum sent off in the 52nd minute.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|27 5th Annual Counter-Insider Threat...
10|28 Intelligence Analytics
10|29 Federal Sales: Capturing and Winning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison enjoys cool fall morning at Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota