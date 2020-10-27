Trending:
Red Wings’ Bertuzzi awarded $3.5M, 1-year deal by arbitrator

By The Associated Press
October 27, 2020 7:41 pm
DETROIT (AP) — An arbitrator has awarded Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi a $3.5 million, one-year contract.

The ruling was issued Tuesday, two days after the case was heard.

The 25-year-old Bertuzzi has scored 21 goals in consecutive seasons. He was an All-Star during the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season and finished leading the team in goals along with having career highs in assists (27) and points (48) for the NHL’s worst team.

Detroit drafted Bertuzzi in the second round of the 2013 draft and he has 49 goals and 119 points in 199 career games. He is a nephew of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi.

